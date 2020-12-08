Onfleet Welcomes Scott Cross as Chief Financial Officer

Onfleet

Cross will Leverage Decades of Silicon Valley Financial Experience to Help Onfleet Scale Efficiently

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfleet, the fastest growing provider of last mile delivery software, is pleased to announce its first non-founder C-suite hire, Scott Cross, who joins the team as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Cross will be responsible for building a strong financial foundation to enable the business to scale both efficiently and effectively. He will also help identify and support investment opportunities that align with Onfleet’s strategy.

Cross has nearly 30 years of financial services experience and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has a proven track record of successfully building, managing, and leading finance, HR, and administrative teams for startups and established companies in a variety of industries. Cross has hands-on IPO experience and has also managed numerous capital raises and acquisitions. A native of Phoenix, AZ, Cross moved to the Bay Area to attend school at Santa Clara University and has remained in the area throughout his career.

“The consistent themes I see for companies who achieve success are businesses that offer an innovative solution to a large market need and are backed by a high-caliber leadership team and culture,” notes Cross. “I see both of these key elements in place at Onfleet. With the recent announcement of Onfleet’s $14M Series A funding, the company is very well-positioned to capitalize on the exciting opportunity in the last mile logistics space.”

Onfleet has reached an inflection point and plans to grow its team by 50% through the end of 2021.

“This past year, we’ve seen consumers accelerate behavior trends that started years ago,” said Khaled Naim, CEO and Co-founder of Onfleet. “The demand for delivery is here to stay. As we have seen significant traction and adoption of our technology, we recognized it was the right time for Onfleet to raise additional capital and install financial discipline and leadership to support us in our next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have Scott on board for the road ahead.”

“Processes and controls, system upgrades and robust analytics and business intelligence will help us pinpoint insights that help Onfleet achieve its mission to make it easy for every retailer to offer fast, affordable and delightful delivery to their customers,” said Cross.

As most business interactions these days rely on a less personal experience of video conferences, taking on a critical new role demands intuition and trust. “This felt like a blind date, at first,” said Cross. “However, it’s been one where I have been pleasantly surprised by the depth of the people, the culture, and how Onfleet’s product powers deliveries around the world. I have truly felt the human connection between our business, customers, and employees and I’m happy to join the team.”

To learn more about Onfleet, please visit their website.

About Onfleet
Onfleet is the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software. The company powers hundreds of thousands of deliveries per day in more than 90 countries. Onfleet connects businesses, dispatchers, and recipients in real time to simplify the last mile experience, resulting in increased operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers. Launched in 2015, Onfleet is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://onfleet.com/.

Contacts
Wynne Ahern, CommStrat for Onfleet
T. 510.206.2161
wynne@commstrat.com

Liz Hawkins Tahawi, Director of Marketing, Onfleet
T. 415.350.1013
liz@onfleet.com


    Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge his election defeat have been further impeded after Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer leading the drive, was hospitalised with coronavirus. Mr Giuliani, the former New York mayor and close confidant of the US president, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC on Sunday night. The 76-year-old was reportedly showing mild symptoms after his positive Covid-19 test as doctors monitored his health. Mr Trump said on Monday that Mr Giuliani did not have a temperature. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Mr Giuliani tweeted on Sunday evening. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”