Ongoing feud ends in woman's death at S. Emerson apartment complex, police say

The disputes had been ongoing for years, family and friends said. Neighbors at Rowney Terrace Apartments said they often mediated fights between Dyeshia Tene Turner and Shante R. Donelson.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, the fights stemmed from paint on Turner's 2005 Mazda 6.

"The fight had been going on all day," an arrest affidavit states. "The fight would get separated and would then flare back up."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers first responded to a disturbance between the women at the complex in the 1400 block of South Bancroft Street just off Emerson Avenue at 4:31 p.m. They were called back at 5:50 p.m. after witnesses said Turner broke Donelson's apartment window.

At 7:31 p.m. the final call about fights between the women would hit dispatch. Someone was armed with a bat, the caller said, and then a gun was reported.

Arriving officers found Turner, 36, outside near the apartment's playground. She died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head. She'd also been beaten with a bat, the Marion County Coroner determined.

Near her body investigators found a bat and two fired casings.

Witnesses said disputes throughout the day had people ganging up against Turner.

At one point a witness was able to get Turner away from the group and into an apartment to calm down, but when she exited the apartment she was attacked with a bat, including blows to the head. Turner fled toward the playground before turning to stand her ground against the woman with the bat.

That's when, witnesses said, Donelson "approached with a handgun, fumbled with the safety and fired twice," an arrest affidavit states.

Donelson, 29, was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Feb. 5 and preliminarily charged with murder.

Donelson told investigators she "called police twice and they did nothing," so she left and didn't see Turner again.

No other charges have been announced in the case.

