Ongoing Feud Leads To Shooting Outside High School: PM Patch NH

Update: Black car was seen leaving the scene where one person was shot next to the school. The victim appears to have been shot in the leg.

Vivian Adames-Guerrero is wanted on conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin. She has connections in Boston, Lawrence, MA.

David Allen Higgins was accused of pulling a knife on a staffer and verbally berating other staffers and guests at the Outreach Center.

At Greenleaf in Milford and Vida Cantina in Portsmouth, a portion of sales will be given to World Central Kitchen to assist those in need.

An SUV and car collided near the intersection of Regional and Industrial Drive on Tuesday.

With COVID-19 infections on the decline, sites in Nashua, Newington, other communities will close; tests available at liquor stores, online.

Plus: Salem woman indicted on robbery charge; Texas woman accused of forgery; Portsmouth woman indicted on indecent exposure charge.

Nashua teen indicted on Hudson burglary charge; Brooklyn, NY, man faces strangulation charge; woman indicted in DWI bus crash incident.

Angel Caballery, 32 is accused of assaulting a man outside the Even Hotel in Manchester. Police found blood, and a shell casing

Crashes; drunken driving arrests; guv has lunch with biz leaders; hotel head injury; new café; Russian oil ban; fugitive surrenders; more.

