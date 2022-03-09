Ongoing Feud Leads To Shooting Outside High School: PM Patch NH
Shooting Reported Near Manchester Central High School
Update: Black car was seen leaving the scene where one person was shot next to the school. The victim appears to have been shot in the leg.
U.S. Marshals Searching For Federal Fugitive On Drug Charges
Vivian Adames-Guerrero is wanted on conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin. She has connections in Boston, Lawrence, MA.
Homeless Man Accused Of Knife Threat At Concord Shelter
David Allen Higgins was accused of pulling a knife on a staffer and verbally berating other staffers and guests at the Outreach Center.
Milford, Portsmouth Eateries To Donate Money For Ukraine Relief
At Greenleaf in Milford and Vida Cantina in Portsmouth, a portion of sales will be given to World Central Kitchen to assist those in need.
Head-On Crash Reported Near Regional Drive In Concord
An SUV and car collided near the intersection of Regional and Industrial Drive on Tuesday.
New Hampshire To Close State-Run Coronavirus Testing Sites
With COVID-19 infections on the decline, sites in Nashua, Newington, other communities will close; tests available at liquor stores, online.
Maine Man Indicted On Drug, Trying To Bribe Trooper Charges: Docs
Plus: Salem woman indicted on robbery charge; Texas woman accused of forgery; Portsmouth woman indicted on indecent exposure charge.
Nashua Man Indicted On 2 Murder Charges: Court Roundup
Nashua teen indicted on Hudson burglary charge; Brooklyn, NY, man faces strangulation charge; woman indicted in DWI bus crash incident.
Man Accused Of Assault, Gun Charge, And Riot In Hotel Assault
Angel Caballery, 32 is accused of assaulting a man outside the Even Hotel in Manchester. Police found blood, and a shell casing
NH Fire Officials Investigating Fatal Car Explosion: PM Patch NH
Crashes; drunken driving arrests; guv has lunch with biz leaders; hotel head injury; new café; Russian oil ban; fugitive surrenders; more.
