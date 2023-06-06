‘Ongoing feud’ over kids ends with neighbor killing single mom of 4, Florida sheriff says

A single mother of four was fatally shot by her neighbor amid an ongoing “neighborhood feud” involving her children, Florida officials and family members say.

Ajike Owens, 35, was shot at least once by her neighbor around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 2, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a June 5 news conference. Deputies were responding to a trespassing call when they learned that shots had been fired.

Owens was found shot and was taken to a hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The accused shooter has not been arrested, and police did not name the suspect. Woods said his office is working to determine whether her use of deadly force was justified under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

“We have to rule out whether the deadly force was justified or not before we can even make the arrest,” Woods said. “This is not a whodunnit. We know who did the shooting.”

Woods said the neighbor was involved in an altercation with Owens’ children ahead of the shooting. The children went home and told their mom about the disagreement.

After engaging with the children, the neighbor went back into her home. Owens then went to the woman’s unit and a confrontation with “a lot of aggressiveness” took place, Woods said. The neighbor then shot Owens through her front door, police said.attribution added

Deputies are waiting to conduct more interviews with the kids, but Woods said his office has learned that the neighbor threw a pair of skates that hit the children.

Ben Crump, an attorney working with Owens’ family, said the neighbor took an iPad that the children had left in a field.

“It is believed that Owens’ children accidentally left the device behind in a field they were playing in, and the woman took it,” Crump wrote in a June 5 Instagram post.

Woods said deputies have responded to about six to eight calls since January 2021 about the ongoing dispute.The calls were typically property and trespassing disputes, which are usual for deputies, according to the sheriff.

“It’s a wide range of children playing in the front of the apartment or quadruplex, whatever you want to call it, or being on the property,” he said. “That’s children being children.”

Owens’ family members and loved ones are calling for the accused shooter to be arrested.

“My baby was so full of life,” Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, said during a separate June 5 news conference with the family’s attorney. “To know her, is to know that her kids were everything.”

Neither Crump nor the family’s attorney Anthony Thomas immediately responded to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The family is asking that the sheriff’s office conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, according to a June 6 Facebook post from Owens’ friend, Kimberly Robinson-Jones.

“Today we ask that we continue to push for answers and request that the sheriff’s office conduct a full and thorough investigation. We don’t want a rush job on her case that leads to a conviction that won’t stick,” Robinson-Jones wrote. “We will not rest until justice is served for AJ.”

Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

Man shoots three after food order is delivered to wrong house, Michigan officials say

Mom of 2 reported missing on Mother’s Day found dead by highway, NJ officials say

Abducted mother dies in shootout between suspect and police, New York officials say