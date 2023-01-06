‘An ongoing issue;’ Mail theft leads area police department to urge against using blue drop-boxes

West Carrollton Police are urging residents to not use the U.S. Post Office’s blue collection drop-boxes.

Three different incidents of mail theft have been reported in the last 24-36 hours, police posted to social media. In each instance, large checks were stolen from the boxes.

“This seems to be an ongoing issue, not just in our jurisdiction, but in other area jurisdictions as well. Thieves are stealing mail and changing the amount and payee information on checks,” police wrote in the post.

Officers are asking people to not use the drop-boxes “for now.” Instead, they recommend taking mail inside and using the post office’s drop station.

The warning comes just days after Beavercreek police issued a warning to residents about the boxes.

Last month, Kettering police reported hundreds of checks were stolen, and later recovered, after the boxes were broken into at the post office on Stroop Road.

Previously, the News Center 7 I-Team reported mail carriers were being targeted by thieves who would steal arrow keys, which are used to open virtually every mail box. West Carrollton police did not indicate if a stolen arrow key was used in the thefts.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call West Carrollton Police at (937)-859-3688.