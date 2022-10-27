BREAKING: Standoff at home on U.S. 127 in Preble County ends in suspect’s arrest

UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.

The standoff at a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg has ended in the arrest of the man who had refused to come out of the residence for more than 8 hours.

He had been hiding in the home’s attic before surrendering to authorities about 9:30 p.m. The man’s name has not been released, but the Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson has indicated he will make some comments to reporters.

EARLIER REPORT:

Deputies and other law enforcement personnel are continuing to block a section of U.S. 127, south of West Manchester in Preble County, as part of a sheriff’s office investigation focused on a reported fugitive.

The investigation began about 2:30 p.m. at a house on U.S. 127, about a mile north of U.S. 40, News Center 7′s Haley Kosik is reporting.

Dispatchers have confirmed that U.S. 127 is blocked in both directions because of the investigation. We have reached out to the county sheriff for additional details about the investigation.

Kosik is on scene