An online ad showed a Miami teen missing since 2019. Her pimp was arrested, cops say

An online advertisement offering sexual services from a 17-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 led to Saturday’s human trafficking arrest of a man attempted to pimp her out, according to Miami-Dade police.

In addition to charges of being a pimp, custodial interference, human trafficking of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, 27-year-old West Miami-Dade resident Christian Carvajal also has been charged with grand theft auto in a separate case.

An arrest report says once missing persons investigators saw the online ad, undercover cops made a one-hour, $500 appointment for vaginal and oral sex. The report says at the hookup spot, near Northwest 25th Street and 107th Avenue, police saw the girl get out of a white Mercedes driven by Carvajal. That’s when they arrested Carvajal and took everybody east on Northwest 25th Street to Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters.

The girl told police she’d met Carvajal last week on Instagram. He agreed to drive her to the undercover cop appointment for $250, half the agreed upon session rate, and made two other appointments that day for her. One would pay $1,000 of which she said he expected to get $500 from her.

Carvajal’s version, according to the arrest report, was he met the girl on on Instagram this week, and he would make $200 for taking her to the undercover appointment. When he picked her up in Little Havana, he told police, he suspected she might be a minor but did no checking other than asking her age, which she gave as 18. Carvajal said he was supposed to drive her to Homestead after the undercover appointment.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888. Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys can be reached online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).