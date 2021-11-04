Online broker TradeStation to go public via $1.43 billion SPAC deal

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Online broker TradeStation Group said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the combined company at about $1.43 billion.

The company intends to use the funds raised to increase its marketing spend in a bid to acquire customers and hire employees to lead the research and development of new products.

TradeStation is a financial technology platform which offers self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, equity and index options, futures options, and cryptocurrencies among others.

The deal with Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation will be financed by up to $201 million of cash held in the trust account of the SPAC and private investment in public equity (PIPE) of about $115 million from institutional investors led by Monex Group Inc and Galaxy Digital LP.

A SPAC is a publicly-listed shell company that raises funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating their shares. The private firm goes public through the merger.

After the deal closes, expected towards first half of 2022, TradeStation will list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'TRDE'.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bailey: Deaths in county jails are status quo. Voters must want it that way

    Jail deaths will persist to cater to voters who think a person deserves die of withdrawal because they boosted baby wipes, Bailey writes.

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says US stocks are in a 'magnificent bubble' even crazier than in 1929 — here are 3 of his safe haven selections

    This super investor says the market is due for a correction. It might be time to listen.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    What happens when headwinds meet tailwinds? In meteorology, head-on collisions of opposite air masses gives birth to thunderstorms; add some Coriolis force, and the storm becomes cyclonic. As historian Bruce Catton once described such action, in a political context, ‘tornado weather: sultriest and most menacing.’ But it seems, for now, that we’ve missed that bullet. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus writes, “While economic data continues to show persistently high levels

  • New EV Batteries Hold Big Promise. Now Somebody Has to Make Them.

    The battery-technology company SES showed off hybrid technology it says can achieve better range, costs, and safety than existing systems.

  • 1 Red-Hot Semiconductor Stock That Just Crushed Earnings

    Semiconductor shortages have dominated headlines in the business world this year. Manufacturers of consumer goods across the globe are struggling to meet their production targets because they can't get their hands on enough computer chips. New cars are one enormous source of demand for semiconductors, especially with the growth of electric vehicles, and dealer lots are currently running on a fraction of the inventory they need to meet demand.

  • Caesars stock drops after surprising loss, but recovers after moving up plans to sell a Vegas casino

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. reported a surprising loss Tuesday, sending shares lower in after-hours trading, but the stock rebounded after executives outlined plans to reduce a massive debt load that include the sale of a Las Vegas casino.

  • Basketball star Kevin Durant launches $200 million SPAC

    The filing comes amid a chill in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market, due to tightening accounting guidance and regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission. Besides Durant, SPACs have attracted the attention of other celebrities, including rapper Jay-Z, tennis star Serena Williams and National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

  • Zillow to stop flipping homes for good as it stands to lose more than $550 million, will lay off a quarter of staff

    Zillow Group Inc. is calling it quits on the home-flipping business, while disclosing losses of more than $550 million on sales this year for which the company paid too much.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Richest Man in Philippines Sees Supermarket Stock Jump 50% on Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Eager retail investors helped make the richest man in the Philippines a little richer on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe AllDay Marts Inc. supermarket venture of bil

  • The little-known type of bond that's paying 7.12% in interest right now

    The internet has been talking about a type of bond called Series I that pays a ton of interest. Here's what you need to know.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 6%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The market’s main indexes have all hit record levels in recent sessions, with the S&P 500 climbing over 4,600 and the NASDAQ up past 15,800. These are nosebleed heights, enough to make investors dizzy. Watching the markets for Bank of America, US quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is using current data and historical patterns to predict what’s ahead – and what she sees should counsel caution for investors. Using a range of data points, including normalized earnings, risk free bond yields

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • 11 Best Income Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best income stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of income-generating stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Income Stocks To Buy Right Now. Income investing is a popular investment strategy, focused on building a portfolio that is carefully structured to generate […]

  • Cathie Wood scoops up Zillow as shares plunge on exiting home-flipping business

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest on Wednesday capitalized on a sharp drop in Zillow Group Inc's stock price to scoop up shares of the online real-estate firm, as analysts expressed shock over its move to exit the business of buying and selling homes due to unpredictable prices. Zillow's announcement on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from flipping homes came three years after introducing the Zillow Offers business, which buys homes from owners, performs light repairs on them and sells them later. Its Class A shares fell as much as 20% to a 14-month low of $68.65 in morning trade.

  • Federal Reserve to start withdrawing its emergency support for the economy

    The Federal Reserve concluded a pivotal meeting of its rate-setting body today with a commitment to leave interest rates near zero along with an announcement

  • Investor: Fed taper, inflation ‘the worst equation’ for the market, sees 15% correction

    One investor thinks the market is likely to pull back from records as the central bank confronts price pressures that are throttling businesses and consumers.

  • Goldman Sachs sees ethereum rallying 80% to $8,000 within two months if it keeps tracking inflation

    Goldman Sachs said ethereum has tracked inflation expectations closely, meaning it could be set to surge.

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • Michael Burry just dismissed red-hot meme coin Shiba Inu as 'pointless' — try these 3 mainstream crypto avenues instead

    The 'Big Short' guy doesn't like Shiba. Try these other crypto plays instead.