New Online Community Connects Developers With Mass Timber Design/Construction Professionals

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN) is a new online community that connects developers with design and construction professionals who have experience with mass timber. Created by WoodWorks, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the design and construction of wood buildings in the U.S., WIN allows developers to engage with potential project team members while giving architects, engineers, contractors and others an opportunity to showcase their experience.

"WIN builds on what WoodWorks has been doing for more than a decade," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks President and CEO. "Through our education and project support, we help people expand their knowledge of wood building design, review material options and resolve technical issues. WIN builds on those activities by creating a platform for developers to find skilled professionals through a searchable directory and interactive map of mass timber buildings. It also allows architects, engineers and construction professionals to showcase their unique experience through individual, company and project profiles. Finding the right people at the right time can make all the difference to a project's success."

WIN features more than 200 mass timber-related profiles, with the number increasing daily. It will also evolve dynamically to include other building systems such as off-site modular and innovative light-frame construction.

WIN members are architects, engineers and construction professionals that collaboratively populate project information. They have designed, engineered and built successful projects, and they've joined WIN to be a part of an online community that serves as a resource for developers across the U.S. Created to support growing interest in innovative wood buildings, WIN also encourages collaboration and provides networking and business-building opportunities.

WIN membership is currently open to companies and individuals with experience on mass timber projects that are either complete or under construction. Anyone who joins prior to Sept. 30, 2020, receives complimentary membership for one year.

