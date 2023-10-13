New online court system leaked Miles Bridges’ criminal summons

A new online court system launched in Mecklenburg County this week is responsible for leaking details about an incident involving Charlotte Hornets Forward Miles Bridges .

Channel 9 was the first to report the existence of the criminal summons on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the summons was made available on Mecklenburg County’s new online court system, which debuted on Monday.

But the criminal summons released earlier this week was not supposed to be released, at least not yet.

The criminal summons states Bridges violated a protective order during a custody exchange on Oct. 6. The protective order stems from a domestic violence case in 2022.

The summons alleges Bridges threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, damaging her windshield. During the exchange, he threatened to withhold child support and “take everything from her,” according to the summons. Bridges is also facing a child abuse charge because there were children in the car when the vehicle window broke from the billiard balls, according to the criminal summons.

By Friday, the document was removed from Mecklenburg County’s new Odyssey digital court system.

In a statement from the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court, a spokesperson said:

“Search warrants and criminal summons are not public records or accessible to the public until they have been returned or served by law enforcement agencies. The summons was removed from the portal because it is unserved.”

Mecklenburg County said the goal of Odyssey was to allow people to file and access court documents online without having to make a trip to the courthouse.

It is unclear how this mistake was made or if anyone will be held responsible.

Attorneys in the Charlotte area said they have expressed their concerns about delayed bond hearings, longer wait times to get inmates to the courthouse from jail, and now, private information becoming public before it’s supposed to.

However, the Director of the North Carolina Administrative Office, Ryan Boyce, told Channel 9 he felt confident about the rollout on Monday.

“It really is a big day for Mecklenburg County, having court information online to be able to file online for the first time. So overall, really strong start,” Boyce said.

North Carolina first rolled out Odyssey in four other counties before coming to Mecklenburg County. And at least one of those counties has already asked for an independent review due to several issues with the system.

