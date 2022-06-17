Online Czech grocery Rohlik raises 220 million euros in further financing round

(Reuters) - Rohlik Group has raised 220 million euros in Series D financing round led by Belgian investor Sofina, the Czech-based online grocery said on Friday.

The group said the new round put the firm's valuation above the C series last July, which made it a unicorn with valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).

"Funds will be used to accelerate tech innovations, including automation of fulfilment centres, electric mobility, and further expansion in existing countries," Rohlik said in a statement.

It said current investors including Index Ventures and founder Tomas Cupr took part in the round, which put the firm's total capital raised to date at over 500 million euros.

"Series D in this tough market is a great achievement for Rohlik and the entire team," the statement quoted Cupr as saying.

The company operates under several brands in Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and plans to launch soon in Hamburg, Milan, Bucharest and Madrid.

It said it was serving more than 1 million customers and had revenue of 500 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

