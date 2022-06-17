Online Czech grocery Rohlik raises 220 million euros in further financing round

FILE PHOTO: Gala apples are pictured at a warehouse near apple orchard in Rembertow
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Rohlik Group has raised 220 million euros in Series D financing round led by Belgian investor Sofina, the Czech-based online grocery said on Friday.

The group said the new round put the firm's valuation above the C series last July, which made it a unicorn with valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).

"Funds will be used to accelerate tech innovations, including automation of fulfilment centres, electric mobility, and further expansion in existing countries," Rohlik said in a statement.

It said current investors including Index Ventures and founder Tomas Cupr took part in the round, which put the firm's total capital raised to date at over 500 million euros.

"Series D in this tough market is a great achievement for Rohlik and the entire team," the statement quoted Cupr as saying.

The company operates under several brands in Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and plans to launch soon in Hamburg, Milan, Bucharest and Madrid.

It said it was serving more than 1 million customers and had revenue of 500 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European shares steady at the end of brutal week

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% in volatile trade, but was still set for a 4% weekly decline in what could be its worst since early May. World stock markets were heading for their biggest weekly decline since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, hit by growing worries about a recession after rate increases in the United States and Britain were followed by a surprise move in Switzerland to quell an inflation surge. "There is unlikely to be sustained relief from the sinking feeling that has hit financial markets this week," Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors dump shares on growth fears as Swiss, UK hike rates

    World stocks plummeted again on Thursday and government bonds hovered at multi-year highs after a series of rate rises from global central banks rekindled fears that aggressive policy tightening could drag economies into recession. Following a relief rally on Wednesday when investors welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive move to raise rates by 75 basis points - its biggest rate hike since 1994 - by buying shares, two other spates of policy tightening in Britain and Switzerland seemed to have sobered investors into refocusing on the chance that economies could slow as rates rise. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, the S&P 500 shed 3.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 4%.

  • IPO candidate Syngenta unveils management overhaul

    Seeds and pesticides maker Syngenta, the Swiss agrochemicals company planning a $10 billion initial public offering (IPO), announced a new leader for its biggest business on Friday. Jeff Rowe, now President, Global Seeds, will take over the leadership of Syngenta Crop Protection, effective July 1. The job, in charge of Syngenta's biggest division which made up nearly half the group's $28.2 billion sales in 2021, could make Rowe a front-runner to eventually succeed Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald, aged 62.

  • With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

    As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs are sinking with tech stocks — and value investors will be hunting for the biggest bargains

    Rising U.S. interest rates and inflation at multidecade highs is waking investors up to the fact that a vivid imagination is no way to buy a stock. Until recently, the investors who had the richest imaginations seemed to make the most money — until they lost their gains in a matter of months. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is a prime example — the poster child of the recent hysteria and until 2021 one of the U.S. market’s best-performers.

  • Wall Street Sounds a Louder Recession Call After Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts increasingly see a recession looming in the US following the Federal Reserve’s biggest increase in interest rates since 1994 and signs of weaker consumer spending. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Hom

  • Morgan Stanley's chief strategist called the last 3 crashes — and he says the Fed's latest rate hike just raised the odds of recession

    "You're bringing rate hikes forward even faster. The Fed is hiking into a slowdown," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US strategist, said.

  • Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he won't be shocked if bitcoin falls to $10,000, as 'blow-ups' rattle the crypto market

    "We've already seen around the edges some blowups in parts of the crypto world, and that could be foreshadowing some problems," Jeff Gundlach said.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Boring but Beautiful Stocks That Can Make You Richer by 2030

    Wall Street and investors have been sent a stern reminder in 2022 that stocks can go down just as easily as they can climb. Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled a respective 17%, 22%, and 33%. This places the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly in the grip of a bear market.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Crypto Industry Shows Cracks as a Second Firm Limits Withdrawals

    Four days after Celsius Network halted customer access to crypto assets, a second yield firm capped withdrawals and a crypto hedge fund failed to repay some creditors.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Famed short-seller Jim Chanos says there is one big risk Tesla investors are overlooking and that the company looks like a dot-com bubble stock

    "Make no mistake about it, Tesla is a car company. They're building car plants. They're capital intensive," Chanos said.

  • Ford and GM Diverge on Dividend Policies. Here’s Why and What It Means.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel calls on the Fed to hike interest rates by 100 basis points, joining a chorus of market gurus

    "The Fed knows it was way too late — they've got to go forcefully right now," Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These highly profitable stocks are valued at just three to six times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.