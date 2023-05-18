Online dating meetup turns into home invasion robbery, multi-county pursuit ends in Orange County

An online dating meetup turned into a home invasion robbery in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Sierra Kennedy was one of several suspects involved in a home invasion robbery on Sunday that led to a multi-county pursuit ending in Orange County on Wednesday.

Her arrest warrant says it started when she and the victim met at his house and had some drinks on Sunday. At some point, there was a knock at the door and Kennedy claimed it was her abusive ex-boyfriend. She opened the door and an armed man entered the house, demanded money and made threats to the victim.

Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson says be aware when meeting people online.

“This is no longer unusual in the world of criminality,” Carson said. “It’s one thing to meet them in a general population area like a mall or restaurant or a coffee shop, it’s another thing entirely to bring them into your home.”

After giving the accused armed robber $500, the victim realized his online date was working with that robber. The report adds Kennedy joined in on the demands for money before the two eventually left. The victim told investigators he was robbed of $500, his Apple MacBook laptop, and two Apple iPhones.

“When you’re reaching out to someone on the internet you never know who they really are and where they really are,” Carson said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s office says four total suspects were arrested after driving through St. Johns, Brevard, Osceola and Orange counties, ditching their car and running into a wooded area, where helicopters and K9 units tracked them down.

Kennedy is charged with home invasion robbery and occupied burglary with an assault or battery.

“If convicted for any of these charges, you’re going to spend 30 years or more in prison,” Carson said.

After Kennedy and the victim met on Sunday, the victim was administered a photo lineup on Monday and he identified her as the suspect.

It’s unclear where specifically in St. Johns County the home invasion happened. Action News Jax reached out to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office looking for more information but did not hear back. Action News Jax is also working to learn the identities of the other suspects involved.

