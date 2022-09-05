Online fundraiser started for funeral of toddler who died after being left in car

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― An online fundraiser is underway for the mother of a toddler who died Thursday after his father allegedly left him in a car for about five hours.

Brandi Himes of Massillon is sponsoring the GoFundMe account for her friend Vanessa M. Fraser-Parrott, mother of Kyler Phillip Allen Parrott.

More:Landon Parrott charged with killing his own son by leaving him in hot car

"He was only 14 months old," Himes wrote in her request. "He was the sweetest little boy ever! He did NOT deserve to leave us all so soon! I made this to help with funeral costs and anything else she may need as a grieving momma! Please, if you can, anything will help! All donations will be sent to my bank account, which will then be given to Vanessa herself."

On Monday morning, the account had received $2,442 of the $5,000 goal.

More:Temperature could have exceeded 130 degrees inside car in which 14-month-old was left Thursday before his death

Police have charged Landon S. Parrott, 19, with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering.in connection with Kyler's death. He is in the Tuscarawas County jail awaiting a preliminary hearing Thursday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

The temperature inside the car, parked in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane NW, could have exceeded 130 degrees, according to Jan Null, an adjunct professor of meteorology at San Jose State University who researches cases in which children die after being left in hot vehicles.

