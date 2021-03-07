Online Funerals, Zen Apps Keep Japan’s Buddhist Temples Afloat

1 / 5

Online Funerals, Zen Apps Keep Japan’s Buddhist Temples Afloat

Ayai Tomisawa
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Memorial services held online. Zen meditation apps. Buddhist temple-led match-making services.

As the coronavirus pandemic forces institutions around the world to change the way they do things, those new endeavors are some of the ways that Buddhist groups in Japan are trying to survive. Their temples are part of the landscape: there are about 77,000, more than the number of Japan’s ubiquitous convenience stores.

Covid-19 has caused further pain for Buddhist organizations already struggling in recent years due to Japan’s shrinking population and sagging interest in religion among the young. One estimate is that temples’ total income has halved in the five years to 2020. And now the virus has kept believers at home, reducing donations they make for services such as memorials for the deceased.

Buddhist temples have thrived in Japan for more than a millennium. But they need money to operate, and the pandemic has prompted some priests and monks to think of new ways to generate income. It’s a reflection of the way that industries worldwide from travel to dining and retail are having to improvise as Covid-19 restrictions batter their usual business.

‘Cloud-Sitting’

Ryosokuin, a Zen temple with more than 660 years of history in Kyoto, is one such innovator. Faced with a drop-off in services such as memorials and a plunge in tourism, the organization boosted its online operations. It developed a meditation app that’s been downloaded more than 15,000 times that it expects to eventually monetize, and it’s organized an online zen meditation community called UnXe, meaning ‘cloud-sitting.’

“When we lost visitors and donations fell, we realized that our conventional way of supporting our operations no longer works,” said Toryo Ito, deputy chief priest at the temple. “We need to adapt to a management style which meets with the times.”

Read about some Buddhist monks snapping up ESG debt

Buddhism has a history stretching back to the 6th century in Japan, but few periods have brought such challenges. Over a third of temples may disappear by 2040 as the population grows old, according to Kenji Ishii, a religious studies professor at Kokugakuin University in Tokyo.

Temple income is falling too. The total figure likely dropped about 51% since 2015 to 263 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in 2020, according to estimates by Hidenori Ukai, the chief priest at the Shokakuji temple in Kyoto and a freelance journalist.

The pandemic is adding to financial troubles across a broad swath of Japanese society. While the economy is recovering, a state of emergency in major cities has continued to weigh on consumer spending. And businesses that serve customers face-to-face such as retailers have been hit especially hard, resulting in a spate of bankruptcies for restaurants and hotels.

Tsukiji Hongwanji, a four-century-old temple near Tokyo’s old fish market, is another organization trying to make the best of the virus period. It started online memorial services last May for families that don’t want gatherings for the deceased, and has done about 70 such events, according to Yugen Yasunaga, a representative director and priest at the temple.

The organization is also venturing into areas that staid temples aren’t traditionally known for, such as match-making services, a cafe and yoga classes, said Yasunaga, who worked in a major Japanese bank for more than two decades before starting his career at Tsukiji Hongwanji.

“Just like Amazon.com responds to the various needs of customers online, a temple can do the same,” he said.

Another area that Japanese religious institutions are increasingly exploring is environmental, social and governance investing. Tokuunin, a Zen Buddhist temple in central Tokyo, bought 40-year social bonds sold by the University of Tokyo.

“At a time when we can barely get any returns from long-term savings, we’re happy that we can contribute to helping society while earning enough returns to cover inflation,” said Yuzan Yamamoto, its chief priest.

(Adds detail on ESG investing)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.

  • Nicolas Cage Enjoys Carriage Ride with New Wife Riko Shibata in N.Y.C.

    Nicolas Cage tied the knot for a fifth time on Feb. 16

  • Amazon-backed UK Food Delivery Firm Deliveroo To Offer $69 Million Worth Of Shares To Customers

    British online food delivery company Deliveroo has announced that it will make 50 million pounds', or $69 million, worth of shares available to its customers in its upcoming IPO. What Happened: The Amazon-backed food delivery service said customers who had placed an order with the company would be able to apply for shares via the company’s app from Monday. Each customer can apply for up to approximately $1,384 of shares in the company, Reuters has reported. Deliveroo has also said that it will reward its deliverers with bonuses of up to $13,800 when the firm lists its shares on the London Stock Exchange. Why It Matters: The company is expected to be valued at around $7 billion through its initial public offering, making it the biggest market debut in Britain. According to the founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, Will Shu, "Far too often, normal people are locked out of IPOs, and the only participants are the institutional investors. I wanted to give as many customers as possible the chance to become shareholders, which is why we’re making $69 million of shares available to them, alongside our restaurant partners and riders." Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a 16% stake in the food delivery chain. Photo courtesy Deliveroo. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEqual Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating 'Systemic' Hiring Discrimination At FacebookSenate Passes .9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Bill On Party-Line Vote© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    If you invested in Amazon stock 10 years ago and held on to your shares, the value of your position would have grown roughly 1,660%. Sales growth came in a bit below the 19% annual increase that the company posted in 2019, but Tinder still stands as the top-grossing non-video-game app in the world, and it's clear there's still plenty of momentum behind the company's business.

  • Anti-Asian violence has surged since Covid-19. But it didn't start there

    The first Asian immigrants were met with “discrimination and violence” right away, one expert said.

  • Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

    Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd built up such a successful U.S. business over the past decade that it almost drove all competitors out of the market. Yet its North American operations have been hit by internal ructions in recent weeks and months, with a raft of staff cuts and departures, according to interviews with more than two dozen current and former employees. The loss of key managers, some of who have joined rivals, has compounded problems caused by U.S. government restrictions on Chinese companies, and raised the once-remote prospect of DJI's dominance being eroded, said four of the people, including two senior executives who were at the company until late 2020.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Princess Diana's chief of staff says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal rift echoes the past - and responsibility for reconciliation lies with 'senior palace management'

    Ahead of bombshell Oprah interview, Patrick Jephson told CNN that previous tell-all interviews with the royal family "in all cases" has "backfired."

  • Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

    Follow the latest in our liveblog here The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us." The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

  • A GOP senator who opposed impeachment defends Cheney, Murkowski after Trump amps up attacks

    At his speech at CPAC last week, Trump said the GOP should "get rid" of Cheney and other Republicans who didn't support him during his impeachment.

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • 'Kate made me cry': Duchess of Sussex claims it was the Duchess of Cambridge who upset her in row over bridesmaids dresses

    Follow the latest in our live blog here The Duchess of Sussex has claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry over wedding plans, not the other way round, as had been reported. The incident was first revealed in Tatler magazine, which reported that there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should, saying it was protocol, while the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not want them to. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen,” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said during the bombshell interview broadcast on Sunday night in the US. “What actually happened? The reverse,” she told Ms Winfrey. “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate],” she went on. “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • Cuomo said lawmakers will have to impeach him if they want him out of office after top Democrats call for his resignation

    Six New York state Democrats have already called for Cuomo's impeachment in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

  • Duchess of Sussex reveals she contemplated suicide when pregnant due to 'stress' and 'isolation'

    The Duchess of Sussex revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal family and claimed she was dissuaded from seeking medical attention when she raised her mental state with palace officials. The Duchess, 39, said in an extraordinarily candid interview that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie. She claimed she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad”. "[Going to a hospital] is what I was asking to do, I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour interview. She said she felt so low at one point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself. She describes a particularly distressing time when she was attending a concert with her husband at the Royal Albert Hall. “We had to go to this event after I told Harry I didn't want to be alive anymore. In the pictures, I see how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine," she said.

  • SWAT officers hit with bricks while breaking up 800-person party, Colorado cops say

    “Their callous disregard for our community’s safety and well-being is shameful.”

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: live updates as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal all

    Harry and Meghan expecting baby girl Meghan: 'I didn't want to be alive anymre' Couple secretly married three days before Royal wedding 'Kate made me cry' says Duchess of Sussex Royal family discussed Archie's skin colour Camilla Tominey lifts the lid on the inside story of the rift Harry and Meghan will regret this interview The Duchess of Sussex revealed she contemplated suicide and that the Royal family discussed her son Archie's skin colour during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess said she reached the point where "I just didn't want to be alive anymore", citing negative press coverage and a lack of support from the Palace. During the two-hour interview, the Duke and Duchess also revealed they are expecting a girl in the summer and had done Zoom calls with the Queen during the pandemic. However, the couple suggested relations with other members of the family - including Prince Charles and Prince William - had been damaged over the last two years. "I feel really let down" Prince Harry revealed, adding "my family literally cut me off financially". Follow our live blog for a play-by-play of the explosive interview and the global reaction.