Online gaming dispute may have led to an armed home invasion in Braintree, police say

An online gaming dispute may have led to an armed home invasion involving three men on Monday in Braintree, authorities said.

Police responded to a residence on Bickford Road just after 7:30 p.m. where they found two residents outside the home.

One of the victims, who had minor facial injuries, said he was assaulted by three men who had entered his home. He said that he answered a knock on the door and was immediately assaulted, according to police.

Both the victim and the other resident described one of the men as being armed with a pistol in his waistband.

The suspects spent a short time in the home before leaving in a small black sedan, possibly a BMW and referred to the victim by name, police said.

A motive for the crime is being investigated, however, police said it may be related to online gaming and other online activity.

The suspects were described as three “tall” Black males in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle, or has captured the vehicle on video, is asked to call the Braintree Police Department at 781-794-8620 or submit a tip to Tips@Braintreema.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

