Online grocery startup Pricepally to expand in Nigeria backed by $1.3M funding

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Pricepally, a Nigerian online grocery store for fresh produce and packaged food, has raised $1.3 million seed funding, backed by Samurai Incubate; a Japanese VC that also participated in the startup’s 2021 pre-seed round, SOSV, ELEA, Hi2 Global, Chui Ventures and ex-Unilever executive David Mureithi.

Following the new funding, the startup joins a handful of African food e-commerce startups, including South Africa’s Yebo Fresh and Morocco’s Terraa, that have raised funding this year, as venture capitalists continue to scale back their operations.

Pricepally says it will use the funding to expand beyond the three cities it currently serves in Nigeria and to re-introduce group buying to keep up with its promise of enabling consumers to buy food affordably. The startup facilitates same or next day delivery of the produce ordered through its digital channels including the app and WhatsApp chatbot. It has a network of fulfillment centers within the three cities it currently operates in but outsources delivery services.

Luther Lawoyin (CEO), Deepak Bansal (CTO), Mosun Lawoyin (CXO) and Jummai Abalaka (COO), launched Pricepally in 2019 to reduce the cost of food, ensure availability, and keep prices predictable amid shortages and mounting prices: exacerbated by rising inflation.

Nigerian food e-commerce platform Pricepally raises $1.3M seed funding
Nigerian food e-commerce platform Pricepally raises $1.3M seed funding

Pricepally co-founders. Image Credits: Pricepally.

The startup says it sources fresh produce directly from farmers, some of whom it has contracted, and packaged food from manufacturers. Lawoyin (CEO) told TechCrunch the prices of the produce are often negotiated, which, coupled with the short food supply chains, ensures that the cost of its supplies are affordable.

“We have more control over quality and supply because we have specific farmers supplying specific products. We also carry out price research across local markets and our prices are a lot fairer and that's just because we've taken out several layers of middlemen. The idea now going forward is for us to capitalize on our sourcing strength to solve one of Nigeria’s biggest problems currently, which is food insecurity,” said Lawoyin.

“In many ways we are more than just selling products. We are bringing transparency and visibility into the market.”

Lawoyin lists transparency among the major contributors of Pricepally’s steady growth of customer accounts and its high customer retention. Its existing buyers account for more than 80% of its revenues: a testament to the validity of its value proposition.

The startup mainly targets retail buyers, who make up 70% of its customers because unlike businesses, they pay upfront, are cheaper to acquire, and margins are higher, said Lawoyin.

The startup anticipates that the re-introduction of online group buying, which will enable even more retail customers to come together to unlock wholesale prices, will help accelerate its growth as food prices continue to bite. Besides, it is also looking to unlock new customers through April, its newly launched WhatsApp chatbot that targets the mass market in Nigeria, one of the countries with the highest WhatsApp usage globally.

Commenting on the deal Rena Yoneyama of Samurai Incubate told TechCrunch: ''The great thing about Pricepally is their execution ability. There are still many difficulties with e-commerce in Nigeria, and many things that work normally in other major African cities often do not work due to a lack of both hard and soft infrastructure and trust issues.”

“However, Pricepally has worked hard to improve the quality of service, increase customer satisfaction, earn the trust of customers, and has built up a very high percentage of repeat customers. Their healthy unit economics and continuous business growth proves that.”

Morocco’s food tech Terraa raises $1.5M led by FoodLabs

Recommended Stories

  • Indian central bank tightening consumer loans curb to impact startups

    India's central bank has enforced several measures to cool down high growth in consumer credit in a move that will impact consumer spending and many startups in the South Asian market, industry executives said. The Reserve Bank of India raised risk weights on unsecured personal loans, credit card, consumer durable loans by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by 25% points to 125%. It has raised risk weights for credit card receivables for banks and NBFCs to 150% and 125% from 125% and 100%, respectively.

  • The 'resilient consumer' narrative is finally changing

    A weakened consumer can still be strong enough for corporate earnings but resilience has its limits.

  • Judge rejects attempt by X to nullify FTC privacy settlement

    A judge has rejected Elon Musk's request to remove the FTC's consent decree on X.

  • Yet another former Silicon Valley darling is convicted of investor fraud

    Roughly six months after Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes headed to jail for four counts of wire fraud, and just two weeks after Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the collapse of his crypto exchange, another former high-flier in the startup world, Mike Rothenberg, was today convicted on 21 counts, including bank fraud, false statements, four counts of money laundering, and 15 counts of wire fraud. The verdict, delivered by a jury in Northern California, bookends a 10-year-long journey for Rothenberg, who burst onto the Bay Area scene in 2013 at age 27 with a $5 million fund and enough charm to persuade TechCrunch that his one-man firm was special enough to merit coverage. A self-described former math Olympian who attended Stanford before getting an MBA from Harvard Business School, Rothenberg reportedly started both a tutoring business and a real estate fund while still an undergrad.

  • Cybersecurity investor Ballistic Ventures seeks $300M for new fund

    Ballistic Ventures, a venture capital firm dedicated to funding and incubating cybersecurity startups, is looking to raise as much as $300 million for a new fund, according to a regulatory filing. The San Francisco-based VC firm Wednesday filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise $300 million for its second fund — over a year after launching its first fund of the same amount in May 2022. Aimed at early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related startups, Ballistic Ventures is co-founded by Kleiner Perkins' general partner Ted Schlein, along with Barmak Meftah, Jake Seid and Roger Thornton as the three other general partners, and Mandiant founder Kevin Mandia as its strategic partner.

  • Menlo Ventures closes on $1.35B in new capital, targets investments in AI startups

    Menlo Ventures has raised $1.35 billion in new capital that it plans to use in part “to support the forthcoming generation of AI startups,” the venture firm announced today. "Not every investment has to be an AI investment, but we believe that’s where the most exciting innovations will spark," Menlo Ventures Partner Venky Ganesan said in an emailed statement.

  • Bluesky hits 2 million users and will soon release a public web interface

    Bluesky has just crossed 2 million users a year after the service's first ever post was created.

  • GM absorbs commercial EV unit BrightDrop, CEO is out

    BrightDrop, the commercial EV subsidiary of General Motors that launched in 2021, is being swallowed up by its parent company. GM said Thursday that BrightDrop — a "startup" that spun out of the automaker's Global Innovation organization to become a wholly owned subsidiary — will become part of GM. BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz, who was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Redpoint Ventures before taking the top post, has stepped down from the CEO role and will no longer be employed by GM, the company confirmed.

  • Refurbished e-bike marketplace Upway raised $30M at a higher valuation

    Upway, the French startup that refurbishes and resells electric bikes and recently launched in the U.S., has brought on new funding at a higher valuation than its previous round. The $30 million Series B up round, led by Korelya Capital, into a startup that deals in e-bikes signals that Upway is proving out an impressive enough business case to boost its market capitalization at a time when most valuations are coming back down to earth. Upway didn't share its new valuation, but the fresh capital brings its total funding to $60 million.

  • Ida uses AI to prevent grocery food waste

    Ida is a relatively new French startup that wants to work with supermarkets and grocery stores to optimize new orders of fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. Right now, grocery stores mostly rely on order sheets with a large number of columns that represent the reordering schedule. Supermarkets are either losing money or leaving potential revenue on the table.

  • France's Mistral dials up call for EU AI rules to fix rules for apps, not model makers

    Divisions over how to set rules for applying artificial intelligence are complicating talks between European Union lawmakers trying to secure a political deal on draft legislation in the next few weeks, as we reported earlier this week. Key among the contested issues is how the law should approach upstream AI model makers. French startup Mistral AI has found itself at the center of this debate after it was reported to be leading a lobbying charge to row back on a European Parliament's proposal pushing for a tiered approach to regulating generative AI.

  • A comprehensive list of all the early Black Friday sales you can shop right now — you’re welcome

    Don't wait to start saving.

  • IRL founders allege investors sabotaged company with fake users claims

    The founders of IRL, Abraham Shafi and Genrikh Khachatryan, are suing their investors, claiming that they intentionally sabotaged the company. In June, IRL's board discovered in their investigation that 95% of the company's 20 million users were fake. Now, the founders are alleging that that their investors made up the 95% figure "as an excuse to shut down the company and return capital to shareholders."

  • Crypto market showing signs of recovery as prices, NFT sales rise on the month

    The crypto market and overall ecosystem may be showing signs of recovery after a prolonged bear market. The top three blockchains by NFT sales volume were Ethereum, Bitcoin and Solana, and all of them saw sales increase (44%, 1,222% and 56%, respectively) in that time frame. Separately, the crypto venture capital landscape is heating back up after six consecutive quarters of declines of investments into web3 companies.

  • Fantasy Football Week 11: DFS building blocks, values and a fade

    Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundational pieces when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 11.

  • Lucid Gravity revealed as three-row, family-friendly EV with a 440-plus-mile range

    The Lucid Gravity boasts impressive tech and EV credentials, and goes on sale late 2024.

  • Despite setbacks, ispace to launch second moon mission in Q4 2024

    Japanese lunar technology company ispace will make its second attempt at putting a lander on the moon in the fourth quarter of 2024, just about two years after it launched its first failed mission, executives said Thursday. Despite the setback, ispace is clearly not cowed: The company is calling their second lander “Resilience,” a name that CEO Takeshi Hakamada said in a press conference is meant to represent “being strong and being able to bounce back, the quality of moving straight forward without defeat.” For that reason, the second lander will have much of the same hardware as the first, ispace’s deputy EVP of engineering Yoshitsugu Hitachi said.

  • Composable CDP startup Hightouch acquires HeadsUp

    Customer data-syncing startup Hightouch announced today it has acquired HeadsUp. As part of the deal, HeadsUp co-founder Earl Lee will join Hightouch, working on Customer 360, a product that uses AI and machine learning to help clients manage and collaborate on customer data. Before its acquisition, HeadsUp raised backing from investors like 645 Ventures and reached six figures in ARR.

  • Wedding loans and other ways to pay for a wedding

    Here’s what to know about wedding costs, ways to pay for a wedding, and what information you’ll need to apply for financing.

  • Jennifer Garner’s secret to ‘fresh and plump’ skin is $16 (over 40% off) for Black Friday

    The actress joins more than 66,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.