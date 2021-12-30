Online group helps bust alleged Kentucky child predator, sheriff’s office says

An online group designed to lure in alleged predators with fake accounts helped the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office bust a 46-year-old man looking to meet with an 11-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The group, called “Predator Poachers,” was at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset, Ky. talking with another male individual when a deputy with the sheriff’s office arrived. The sheriff’s office said the man was at the theater to watch a movie with an 11-year-old girl.

The girl’s identity was not real, as Predator Poachers created a fake account on Instagram to lure in the man, per the sheriff’s office. The male, later identified as Floyd Adams, 46, of Eubank, Ky., had communicated with the girl for the purpose of inappropriate relations, the sheriff’s office said.

Adams was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor less than 12 years of age.

Adams’ home was subsequently searched by the sheriff’s office and several electronic and storage devices were found, according to the sheriff’s office.Those items will be submitted to the FBI for forensic examination.

Adams’ case has since been sent to a grand jury after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.