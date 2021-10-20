Online hookup leads to car chase

Oct. 20—CATLETTSBURG — A guy fixing to get lucky is fortunate to be alive after his online hookup took him on a car chase with Kentucky State Police last week, according to court records.

At 12:56 a.m. on Oct. 13, KSP was patrolling U.S. 23 when a trooper ran the tags on a 2008 BMW, only to discover they were expired and for an entirely different vehicle, to boot, a citation states.

When the trooper tried to pull over the "beemer," the driver kicked the speed up to 60 mph, tossing trash out of the window to hit the cruiser, records show.

The pursuit came to an end in the area of KY 1937 and KY 3 after another trooper deployed spike strips, record show.

Amanda Casey, 25, of Hurley, Virginia, exited the car, along with a male passenger, records show.

The passenger told police he hardly knew Casey — he said he met the young woman online to have sex, records show. During the pursuit, the passenger told Casey repeatedly to stop, records show.

According to the citation, state troopers found meth, Xanax, a bong, a metal grinder and a vape pen with suspected fake bake inside.

Casey has been indicted on charges of first-degree fleeing, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, first-offense simple possession of meth, criminal littering, speeding more than 25 mph, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, first-offense possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container. She was also charged with a litany of traffic offenses, which includes first-offense DUI.

She is being held on a $2,500 bond.

