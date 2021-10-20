Online learning firm Udemy targets nearly $4 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Udemy Inc, which has grown rapidly over the past 18 months as demand for online learning surged during the pandemic, on Wednesday set terms for its initial public offering in New York, targeting a valuation of up to $4 billion from the share sale.

The company is the latest in a string of online education firms looking to cash in on the demand for new listings in the U.S., after Coursera Inc and Nerdy Inc went public earlier this year.

San Francisco-based Udemy is looking to raise up to $420.5 million at the top end of its price range of $27 to $29 per share, according to a filing.

The company, which provides over 183,000 courses in 75 languages across more than 180 countries, earlier this year launched a direct-to-consumer subscription that is still in beta testing mode.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Udemy plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UDMY".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Investor who almost doubled the return of her index says these three midcap stocks are ripe for the economic recovery

    Amy Zhang, manager of the Alger Mid-Cap Focus Fund, says the asset class represents the 'best of both worlds.'

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • Fidelity May Launch Direct Indexing. Here’s Why We See It Coming

    Recent moves by the giant brokerage firm suggest advisors will soon be able to provide direct indexing strategies to clients.

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ethereum: Last Chance for a Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Should Be Around the Corner

    As long as ETH can stay above the September lows, the pullback will, IMHO, be the last low-risk buying opportunity before it rallies to $7500 and ultimately to $9000.

  • Why AMD Can Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock

    The world's appetite for semiconductors has increased big time, as the world is using more and more chips in various applications ranging from smartphones to data centers to cars to video games. IDC estimates that global semiconductor demand could jump 17.3% in 2021, which would be a nice bump over last year's increase of 10.8%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a big beneficiary of this trend as its chips are used in some fast-growing niches, which has triggered impressive growth in the company's top and bottom lines.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • Banks Hire for $93 Billion India, Southeast Asia Tech Deal Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks are boosting their technology hiring in Southeast Asia and India as the region’s fast-growing consumer internet markets catch up with their peers, pushing deals to new heights.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its E

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]