Online learning platform Udemy files for U.S. IPO

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Online learning platform Udemy Inc on Tuesday filed regulatory paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, revealing a surge in revenue last year driven by the pandemic-led accelerated shift toward remote learning.

The San Francisco-based company's revenue grew 55.6% to $429.9 million in 2020 from a year earlier, its filing showed. Udemy incurred a net loss of $77.6 million over the same period.

The company, which did not share the terms for its offering, was valued at $3.3 billion during a financing round in November last year. It is expected to go public at a much higher valuation.

Udemy is the latest in a string of online education companies looking to list their shares in New York, after Coursera Inc and Nerdy Inc went public earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the IPO, after which the company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UDMY."

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook whistleblower to say former employer an 'urgent threat' to U.S

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will appear before the U.S. Congress Tuesday, where she is set to sharply criticize her former employer as "one of the most urgent threats" facing the country, and to demand transparency about its operations in order to better regulate it. Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, says the social media giant keeps its algorithms and operations a secret. "The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook's destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood," she said in written testimony prepared for the hearing.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Quant Genius Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simon’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Legendary billionaire, mathematician, philanthropist, […]

  • Here's a High-Yield Dividend Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Jump 26% Within 12 Months

    Concerns that the dividend might be in jeopardy or that the stock's downtrend will continue might be warranted. Here's a high-yield dividend stock that Wall Street thinks could jump 26% within the next 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) currently offers a dividend yield of nearly 5.8%.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • This Unstoppable Growth ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    There are plenty of ways to generate wealth, but investing in the stock market is one of the easiest. You don't need to be rich to make a lot of money investing, and you also don't need to be experienced in the stock market. All you need is the right investment.

  • A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks.

    After a woeful September for optimists, the stock market's bullish patina is being further chipped away to start October, with at least one main benchmark and a number of sectors perilously close to a correction.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.