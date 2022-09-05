Online legal defense fund for teen murder suspect shut down

There’s a new twist in the disappearance turned arrest for murder: A GoFundMe account for a suspect’s legal defense fund has been taken down.

Gabriel Davies and his alleged accomplice remain in juvenile detention on suspicion of second-degree murder.

GoFundMe announced it has taken down an account to raise money for Davies’ legal defense a day after it was started.

The fund had raised more than $20,000 before the site took it down.

GoFundMe said it doesn’t allow anyone to raise money for someone suspected of a violent crime.

Whether innocent or not, one thing is certain: Davies won’t be starting the new school year at Olympia High School on Wednesday.

It is the talk of this Capitol City that, at a time like this, feels like a small town. People were worried for about 24 hours that one of their own had disappeared.

“When the story first came out, you know, of course I was worried that he was injured or something else had happened,” said Dave Geroux, of Olympia. “And when the other details came out, you know, obviously pretty shocking.”

“It’s really sad,” Laurie Hardy said. “I really don’t know a lot, only what’s been posted. But just super sad. My daughter’s going into her freshman year. And yeah, so, it was kind of scary.”

The timeline of events is stunning.

Davies mysteriously disappeared Wednesday night, and blood was found in his abandoned truck. The Thurston County sheriff even enlisted the FBI in the search.

Then Thursday morning, the body of a 51-year-old man was found inside his home near Orting, a man a relative of Davies once lived with. That night, Davies reappeared. His family asked for privacy.

The next night, Davies and another 16-year-old from Thurston County were arrested and booked for investigation of the man’s murder.

“It seemed like the kid was on the football team and heading down the right path,” said John Robertson, of Olympia. “And next thing you know, he’s arrested for murder.”

Story continues

On Saturday, there was a new development. A GoFundMe account was set up for his defense. By the time it was taken down Sunday afternoon, it had raised nearly $21,000.

Robertson thinks the fund should have been allowed to stay up.

“Innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “It seems like you ought to have whatever means are necessary to defend yourself.”

GoFundMe said the page violated its terms of service. All donations to Davies’ defense fund will be refunded.

Davies and the other teen are expected to be in court Tuesday. That’s when more information should be released about this perplexing case.