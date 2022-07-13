Online map tracks local crime

Jul. 13—GUILFORD COUNTY — Residents of both major cities in Guilford County now have access to an online map that allows people to track crime in their neighborhoods and receive email updates about it.

The city of Greensboro announced Tuesday that the city and the Greensboro Police Department recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide a digital path for the public to stay informed about crime.

The city of High Point has had the same kind of partnership for about two years.

Residents can find the Community Crime Map tool online at www.communitycrimemap.com. By entering their address they can access up-to-date crime data and reports in their neighborhood.

Residents also can sign up for alerts about crimes in their area.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with a law enforcement agency's public records system to keep crime information updated online and in a mobile app. Residents can view basic information about incidents and filter information by type of crime, location, block-level address, date and time.

Community Crime Map got its first partners more than 10 years ago, said Jennifer Grigas Richman, director of external communications for LexisNexis. There now are nearly 1,300 agencies nationwide who contribute data, she told The High Point Enterprise.

Anyone using the program doesn't have to provide any personal information to access the data through the Community Crime Map.

"They can sign up with their name and email address if they want to have regular updates emailed to them, but that is an option — not required," Richman said.

