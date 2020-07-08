Online marketplaces may find a silver lining in pandemic

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online marketplaces have rebounded from the initial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and some are finding a "silver lining" in the product evolution caused by the global economic disruption, a new AIM Group report shows.

Marketplaces are expanding transaction capabilities; adding delivery, and rolling out new products and services due to the pandemic, the 156-page "2020 Global Marketplaces Annual" from the AIM Group shows. It reviews Craigslist, OLX, OfferUp and others marketplaces, along with major multinational companies including Adevinta / Schibsted; Prosus / Naspers; EBay Classifieds Group; 58.com of China, and Facebook.

"The pandemic crushed marketplaces worldwide for a few months, but many have bounced back quickly as they and their users have adapted," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "Many product improvements that might have taken a few years have instead jumped out quickly and are growing fast, bringing new revenues and new opportunities for the marketplaces that offer them."

The report ranks the Top 50 online marketplaces worldwide; includes data on Top 3 marketplaces in 63 countries; studies used-fashion sites and artificial intelligence at marketplaces, and covers two "companies to watch," OList in Nigeria (owned by Opera, the browser company), and Sheypoor, an Iran-based company with an IPO pending. The report sells for $1,495 at AIMGroup.com; a free preview is available there, too.

"Marketplaces are finding ways to 'turn lemons into lemonade' during the pandemic," Zollman said. "Our global team of analysts reports on innovative companies and what they're doing to grow despite Covid-19."

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence services — news and analysis, conferences and consulting — for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising sites. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors, advising on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. We're a global team of more than 30 experts who follow changes in the marketplace and classified advertising industry in greater depth than anyone else. We publish AIM Group Marketplaces Report and run leading global conferences for recruitment, automotive, and online marketplaces. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. For more information visit AIMGroup.com or call 1-407-788-2780.

