Online meetup ends with man ambushed and shot in the groin, Texas police say

A Texas man was ambushed and shot during an early morning meeting with a woman he encountered on the internet, police told local news outlets.

The incident occurred around sunrise on May 31 at a parking lot in San Antonio near a Dollar Tree and a Planet Fitness gym, according to SBG San Antonio, citing police.

The man, who has not been identified, showed up to the lot and met the woman but was then set upon by three people in a Jeep, the outlet reported.

The trio began arguing with the man, then shot him several times, police told KENS5.

He was shot in the groin and back, KSAT reported.

The group then fled the scene in his car, and the man walked to Planet Fitness for assistance, police told the outlet.

He was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition, according to KSAT.

“We can confirm a shooting occurred with one victim, the victim was transported to the hospital, unknown condition,” a spokesman for the San Antonio Police told McClatchy News in an email.

The shooting remains an active call, and police are still awaiting preliminary information, the spokesman said.

When contacted by McClatchy News, a representative for Planet Fitness declined to comment on the incident.

