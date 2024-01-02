Online NAMI support group meets Jan. 9; defining, understanding nonbinary at PFLAG meeting

Online support group Jan. 9 for mentally ill people's loved ones

Oak Ridge NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will be holding its monthly With Hope in Mind support group meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The meeting is open to the family members/loved ones of those living with a mental illness and will be facilitated by two trained NAMI leaders , according to a news release from NAMI.There is no cost to attend. This will be a full support group meeting.

For more information and to sign up for the meeting email namioakridge865@gmail.com or call Kathy at 865-466-1234.

PFLAG Oak Ridge to discuss people who identify as nonbinary

Laura Zepeda will tackle defining nonbinary, and understanding how it relates to individuals who identify as nonbinary, from their own personal experience at the PFLAG meeting on Monday, Jan. 8.

The United Church, Chapel-on-the-Hill, will host the meeting in the Activities Room, 85 Kentucky Ave., Oak Ridge, according to a PFLAG news release

All are welcome. The group gathers at 6:45 p.m. for a short social time followed by the presentation starting at 7 p.m. The group adjourns at 8 p.m.

Laura, an artist, comedian and a mental health professional with the Children's Crisis Stabilization Unit in Knoxville, will use humor as a segway into the topic, the release stated.They will also explain how to understand, be affirming and comfortable using the preferred pronouns. There will be time for questions.

Oak Ridge has an active PFLAG group which meets monthly, rotating the venue among faith communities, including the First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, and Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Churches, United Church, Chapel on the Hill, and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge.

PFLAG (formerly known as an acronym for Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) is the United States' largest organization uniting families and allies with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ). Its mission is to provide opportunities for dialogue about sexual orientation, gender identities, and to create a society that is healthy and respectful of human diversity.

For additional information, contact PFLAG President Anne Backus, backusanne@comcast.net.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Online NAMI support group meets Jan. 9; defining nonbinary at PFLAG