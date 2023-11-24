New online service provides access to vaccination records

Nov. 24—A website to access vaccination records is now available through the state Department of Health.

The SMART Health Card website is a free online service for anyone over the age of 18 to receive their official vaccination records, the DOH said in a news release. The digital record is drawn from the Hawai 'i Immunization Registry provided by health care providers. Even if someone hasn't received the COVID-19 vaccination, they can still access records for other vaccinations, as long as they have been submitted by a health care provider.

A QR code can be generated for only COVID-19 vaccinations, which can be saved on a smartphone's digital wallet application (such as Apple Wallet and Health for iOS, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet for Android ) and shared when needed.

To verify identity, the SMART Health Card website uses the ID.me service, which requires the patient's Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number. DOH, however, says it will not receive that information.

For those younger than 18, records can be obtained directly from the Immunization Registry : 808-586-4665 (Oahu ), 888-447-1023 (neighbor islands ) or email registryhelp @doh.hawaii.gov.

Tokuda continues to deliver 'Maui Minute' floor speeches U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda plans to deliver her third "Maui Minute " next week on the floor of the U.S. House to remind Congress every week of its pledge to help Maui recover and rebuild following the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires.

Tokuda plans to talk about Maui, which she represents, each week that Congress is in session.

This month Tokuda introduced the Crisis Assistance and Resources in Emergencies, or "CARE, " for First Responders Act to increase access to mental health resources and services for first responders.

In her second "Maui Minute, " Tokuda said this month that "I rise to recognize and extend a heartfelt 'mahalo' to the brave first responders involved with evacuating communities and keeping our people safe from the devastating wildfires in Maui.

"From police and firefighters to emergency medical personnel and 911 operators, first responders have played an essential role in providing physical and emotional support to those grappling with the impacts of the fires. Yet, despite their important work in times of crisis, first responders often face their own barriers with seeking help and getting care for the trauma and other struggles they experience on the job.

"Like other survivors, many first responders in Maui also lost loved ones and homes to the fires but continued to serve and protect while putting their own lives on the line.

"First responders are always there for us when we need them most. We owe it to our first responders to get them the assistance they need to be well and to succeed, " Tokuda told the House.

Man injured in Wahiawa ax attack ; police investigating Honolulu police have opened a second-­degree attempted murder investigation in Wahiawa after a 49-year-old man suffered lacerations from an ax attack Wednesday night.

At about 11 :30 p.m., police said, a man, 51, allegedly swung an ax at the victim, breaking his forearm. According to a police report, he then allegedly used two hands to swing the ax overhead and struck the victim on the upper right shoulder, causing a deep laceration.

The man with the ax fled in an unknown direction. The victim was treated at Wahiawa General Hospital.