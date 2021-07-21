Online remarks against Nashua state rep deemed not threatening enough to warrant charges

Jul. 21—The state Attorney General's office and the U.S. Attorney's Office do not think there was criminal conduct in online posts from a White nationalist group toward a Latino state representative, though the prosecutors agreed the statements were hurtful.

In May, state Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Nashua, called attention to racist graffiti in Nashua.

In response, posts in an online White power forum took credit for the vandalism and stated that Espitia "had no right to be here," and noted that Espitia is not White.

"The days of these types trampling on New England are coming to an end," the post read.

Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, asked the state Attorney General's office and the U.S. Attorney to investigate what he saw as threats against a lawmaker.

But on Tuesday, the Attorney General's office released a letter saying that the online posts may not have been specific threats.

In a letter, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said he and acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley agreed the statements were "clearly offensive, hurtful and not representative of our state's values."

However, there was "insufficient evidence to prove that the poster intended the statement to be a direct threat."