Online Retailers Aren’t on 2022 Holiday Wish Lists

Ryan Vlastelica
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- E-commerce stocks have struggled this year, and plenty of investors are doubtful the holiday shopping season will provide a catalyst to turn things around.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Online retailers such as Wayfair Inc. and Etsy Inc. already are under pressure from the loss of pandemic-era tailwinds and economic weakness weighing on consumer sentiment. Now, some analysts are fretting that high inventories will spur sites to offer big discounts to move merchandise, weighing on earnings at a time when investors are focused on profitability.

Adobe Analytics expects US online holiday sales to increase 2.5% this year, slower than 2021’s 8.6% pace. The shopping season gets an unofficial kickoff Tuesday with Amazon.com Inc.’s two-day “early access” sale, though Target Corp. has already started weekly Black Friday deals.

“This will be a weaker holiday season, and a deceleration in online retail growth will have a meaningful impact on valuations as investors recalibrate their expectations,” Chad Morganlander, senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors. “We like retailers, but brick-and-mortar stocks are more reasonably priced, while there’s still a lot of air to come out of the unprofitable online space.”

The Amplify Online Retail ETF has dropped 55% this year, including a 1.2% drop on Tuesday, compared with a decline of 35% in the broader SPDR S&P Retail ETF and a 33% retreat for the Nasdaq 100 Index. Both Wayfair and Shopify Inc., which provides infrastructure for e-commerce companies, have collapsed more than 80%, and both closed at multiyear lows on Monday. Etsy has dropped 51%, eBay Inc. is down 44% and Amazon has lost a third of its value.

Even after those declines, online retailers are still expensive relative to their past valuations or to the market at a time when the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation, a headwind to multiples. Wayfair trades at nearly 98 times estimated earnings, and both it and Shopify are unprofitable, putting them out of favor at a time when market participants are gravitating toward companies with earnings.

Both Etsy and Amazon are below their long-term average valuations, but at 32 and 40 times earnings, respectively, they’re more than double the S&P 500 Index’s multiple of 15.3. Analysts predict Amazon’s revenue will rise 11% this year while Etsy’s growth is seen slowing to 6.2% from from 35% in 2021.

“There’s still a lot of risk and e-commerce stocks are still pretty expensive,” said Lamar Villere, partner and portfolio manager at Villere & Co. “We don’t see anything attractive, as it remains a high-multiple sector at a time when growth has slowed.”

Analysts are also pulling back their expectations: The average estimates for full-year revenue at Etsy, Wayfair and Shopify are down 9.2% or more over the past six months.

The consensus for Amazon’s is down a milder 3.6%, and the Seattle-based megacap remains a favorite for its cloud-computing and advertising businesses. Nearly 95% of analysts recommend buying the stock, while the average analyst price target implies a gain of 49% from current levels.

“The environment for online retailers isn’t as good as it was, but Amazon has the balance sheet heft that can help it endure an economic slowdown,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital. “If you’re a long-term investor, Amazon’s weakness could look like an opportunity.”

Tech Chart of the Day

The S&P 500 tech sector index has dropped 32% in 2022, as of its last close, a steeper decline than the 24% drop of the overall benchmark index. This year is on track to be the first one since 2013 where tech has underperformed, and the degree of underperformance is the biggest since 2002. The sector has been pressured as rising rates weigh on valuations, and as investors rotate into value strategies over growth.

Top Tech Stories

  • Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value.

    • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares fell by the most in 28 years after the US imposed tighter controls over chip exports to China, escalating tensions between the two countries and pitching the global semiconductor industry into new uncertainty.

  • The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.

  • Just before Elon Musk revived his proposal to buy Twitter Inc. last week, the billionaire accused the company of ordering a whistle-blower to destroy evidence of its missteps as part of a $7.8 million severance package.

  • Musk’s Starlink has debuted in Japan, making it the first Asian nation to receive SpaceX’s satellite internet service.

  • Cathie Wood bought another tranche of Adobe Inc. shares as the stock languishes near its mid-September low when it cratered after announcing its biggest-ever acquisition.

(Updates to market open.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: It’s ‘too early’ to price in Fed pivot

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest commentary on the Fed and a potential recession from Goldman Sachs and ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood.

  • Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention

    The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation figures will remain stubbornly high have all but dashed bets on anything but high interest rates through 2023 and are driving the dollar back toward the 2002 peak hit last month. "The general narrative is a risk-off one," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, citing the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and new U.S. export controls, which included a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductors.

  • HSBC Looks to Deals and Disposals as Part of Battle Against Breakup

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has spent the past six months fighting calls from its largest shareholder to split up. That isn’t stopping the bank ramping up its own dealmaking program.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe Londo

  • IMF downgrades global growth to 2.7%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger discusses the IMF downgrading its outlook for the global economy as inflation remains elevated as well as IMF Director of Research Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas’s take on a recession.

  • 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

    Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • ForgeRock to Be Bought by Thoma Bravo in $2.3 Billion Cash Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- ForgeRock Inc., a maker of identity-verification software, said it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.3 billion.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe San Francisco-based company’s

  • US Small-Business Optimism Improves for a Third Straight Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism among US small businesses edged up in September as firms grew less downbeat about the outlook for sales, while a smaller share said they raised prices.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe National Federati

  • Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015

    Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. While other major central banks have hiked their interest rates this year to tackle inflation, the Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy, keeping 10-year yields anchored to zero. Spreads between Japan's 10-year government bonds and U.S. Treasuries are near 4 percentage points.

  • ‘Fire Sale’ Risk in Bonds Pushes BOE to Step Up Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is expanding the scope of its bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt in an effort to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at O

  • These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover

    Online furniture retailer Wayfair (NYSE: W) and oat milk pioneer Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) seem to fall into this category. It took trillions of dollars in stimulus and a global pandemic that forced people to spend much more time at home for online furniture seller Wayfair to turn a profit. Wayfair now finds itself in the exact opposite environment.

  • French Refinery Strike Opens Door for More US Exports to Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at O

  • Apollo Makes Quick Gains on Bonds Dumped by UK Pension Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- As UK pension plans scrambled to meet margin calls last month by dumping large chunks of their fixed-income holdings, Apollo Global Management was buying at least one type of debt: collateralized loan obligations. Now the firm is sitting on big gains.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Lar

  • Credit Suisse Is Final Holdout in Forex Market Rigging Case Going to Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is the last of 16 banks to face a US class-action lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with others to rig the foreign exchange market. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceJury selection starts Tues

  • U.S. government back and forth on 'gig' workers, contractors

    The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor, the latest effort by the Biden administration to reverse a Trump-era rule. Legal battles over which workers can be classified as employees, which forces companies to pay overtime and foot the bill for payroll taxes, social security and benefits, have raged since companies like Uber, Doordash and Lyft have become popular in the United States over the past decade. It did issue guidance in 2015 that said employment relationships should be measured more by workers’ economic dependency on employers and less by the amount of control exerted over them.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • Instagram lags behind TikTok, Snap among teens: Piper Sandler

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how companies like Instagram are targeting teens and Piper Sandler’s latest survey on how teens are spending their money in 2022.

  • Oil Edges Lower as Slowdown Concerns Eat Into OPEC-Driven Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as concerns over a global slowdown and weaker demand vied with a tightening supply outlook after OPEC+ cut output.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceWest Texas Intermediate traded near $90 a barrel, after

  • S&P 500 Falls to Multiyear Low on Growth Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell in early trading as investors weighed how inflation and hawkish central bank policy will erode corporate earnings and economic growth. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe slide in equities sent the

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.