Online Retailers Now Let You Pay in Installments. Proceed With Caution

When you go to check out at your favorite online stores this holiday shopping season, you may notice that your payment options have expanded beyond credit or debit cards. But there’s a lot to learn about these new services — or you could get in over your head.

Operating like a kind of reverse layaway plan, a slate of new services embedded within stores’ checkout systems want to help you buy and enjoy all those items in your cart now while paying for it later.

Companies like Afterpay, Quadpay, Klarna, and Affirm, for example, offer shoppers an instant financing option, right as they are about to buy an item anyway, that operates as a micro installment loan. Depending on the service, these loans can come with zero percent interest and be paid back in as little as six weeks with four evenly split payments. Or they can come with a 30% interest rate and take 39 months to pay off.

The concept isn’t new. If you’ve ever opted for a monthly payment plan for a new iPhone, piece of furniture, or even braces, you know the drill. But now these plans can be found on the checkout pages of major stores, like Walmart, Anthroplogie, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Ulta, and Revolve, as a way to finance smaller and less essential purchases.

And the chance to split up payments for a new T-shirt or pair of shoes, instead of paying the full amount upfront, is appealing to a lot of shoppers, especially younger ones who don’t tend to use traditional credit cards and may find them intimidating. “People like the predictability of these payments and knowing exactly when they will end,” says Jaclyn Holmes, director of Auriemma Research, whose firm has studied installment payment plans.

Nearly 40% of people surveyed this year by advisory firm 451 Research, in data released to The Wall Street Journal, said that they would be more willing to complete a transaction if they had the option to finance the purchase at checkout.

That willingness will likely increase come December, given the holiday pressure to find the perfect present to spoil your loved one. More than a quarter of people are already expecting to go into debt to finance their yuletide shopping, and about one in ten intend to take out a personal loan, according to a survey conducted by CreditKarma.

Why Retailers Love Online Shopping Payment Plans

Australian-based Afterpay, which offers zero-percent interest rate loans that must be paid back in four even bi-weekly payments, ended October with 2.6 million active users, jumping 50% in just four months. Overall sales more than doubled last year to $3.5 billion.

Competitor Affirm, which Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal, launched in 2012, is seeing similar growth. Affirm typically offers larger loans than Afterpay, charging interest rates between 0% to 30%, depending on a person’s credit history and the retailer, that can extend for a few weeks up to 39 months. Affirm has more than 3 million active users and finished 2018 with $2 billion in loan volume, double the previous year.

Shoppers aren’t the only one’s rapidly signing up either. Almost every major retailer seems to have at least one of these partnerships running on their checkout page. Afterpay works with more than 9,000 shops in the U.S., while Affirm has more than 3,000.

While these services do make some money from charging late fees or interest fees, quite a bit of revenue actually comes from retailers paying a small percentage of each sale made through their financing options. In return, retailers expect to sell more.

“I’ve heard the sales pitches these installment loan companies make and they are definitely touting that it will boost conversion rates and reduce the high percentage of cart abandonment many retailers face. Merchants will lose fewer customers in the journey to the checkout” says Holmes.

And while Holmes and the Auriemma Group have no concrete numbers to back up the claims of these point-of-sale installment loan services, the fact that Afterpay saw a 96% increase in retailer signups in a year suggests they likely are doing as advertised and driving greater online sales.

Popular with Millennials and Gen Z

The rising popularity of these services lays mostly with younger shoppers, Millennials and Gen Z, and heavy debit card users. Afterpay notes that 86% of its users between the ages of 23 and 36, used a debit card to enroll with the service, while users younger than that did so 91% of the time.