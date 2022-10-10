Online sale of shoes turns into armed robbery in Cromwell

Two Middletown residents were charged in connection to an armed robbery of a person selling them a pair of shoes on Sunday, according to the Cromwell Police Department.

Police responded to the parking lot of River Centre Plaza on Berlin Road in Cromwell for a reported armed robbery. According to police, the victim met the suspects in the parking lot to sell them a pair of shoes that were advertised online. A female suspect, identified as 21-year-old Carmen Rogers, allegedly stole the shoes from the victim while the male suspect, identified as 20-year-old Julio Oquendo, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim from inside his vehicle, police said.

Police from Cromwell and Middletown located the suspects’ vehicle on Rapallo Avenue in Middletown during its investigation. Both suspects were located coming out of their house and were detained by Middletown Police Department officers. Cromwell Police detectives executed a search warrant and found evidence tying the two to the robbery, police said.

Oquendo was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $100,000 bond by Cromwell Police.

Rogers was charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. She is being held on a $75,000 bond by Cromwell Police.

Both Rogers and Oquendo are scheduled to appear in Middletown Court on Tuesday.

The Cromwell Police Department reminded residents that it has monitored parking spaces in front of the department that they encourage people to use for internet exchanges.