Online sale turned into a fight, led to Barton Creek Mall shooting in Austin

Austin Police said the shooting inside Barton Creek Mall on Saturday that left one person injured was caused by a fight that escalated between two groups of strangers, according to a press release.

The release sent on Tuesday said the two groups, comprised of four males, met at the mall because one of the groups was selling some type of merchandise online through social media. APD did not say what the merchandise was but added the person who was shot was part of one of the groups.

A physical fight started between the two groups, although it's unclear what caused the altercation.

Police said the shooter fled the scene immediately after the shooting and the person who was shot did not have life-threatening injuries.

Anna Sabana, spokeswoman for Austin Police, said the shooter has not been arrested.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and that due to the circumstances, the department will have more patrols in the area.

