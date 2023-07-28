Online scam targets Facebook users with false information about Ethiopian bank

A post shared on Facebook claims the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) is offering loans on its mobile banking platform and includes purported instructions on how to apply for credit using special social media codes. However, this is false: the bank confirmed it does not provide this kind of loan service and warned customers of social media scammers.

Written in Amharic, the post reads: "How many of us know that Ethiopian Commercial Bank has begun loans via mobile banking? We hereby announce with great pleasure the launch of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia loan service application that makes it different from other banks."

Screenshot of the false post, taken on July 25, 2023

Several images in the post appear to show a step-by-step application process.

"The bank facilitates loans through mobile banking services from 10,000 birr to 250,000 birr (from $180 to $450). You have the chance to pay the loan back free of interest over a period of two years," the text says.

To obtain a loan, users are first asked to deposit a minimum of 10,000 birr ($180) into their CBE account. The bigger the deposit, the larger the loan they can access. Potential clients are then persuaded to enter their passwords with a string of other numbers and "codes" to secure their loans.

The post was published on a public Facebook group called “Telebirr” with 54,000 followers. The person who published the claim switched off the comment option, meaning anyone with suspicions about the post cannot warn others.

The state-owned CBE is Ethiopia's largest bank and mobile banking is part of the services it offers.

However, clients cannot apply for loans on mobile banking.

Scam post

The CBE has repeatedly warned customers on social media about fraudsters targeting the bank’s mobile banking division.

"We urge you to be careful of fraudsters who steal money from customers' accounts by using different fake codes on social media pages pretending that our bank provides loans through mobile banking services," the CBE said in a message posted on Facebook on July 19, 2023 (archived here).

Story continues

Screenshots of similar online scams were included in the post.





Screenshots of CBE’s warning messages, taken on July 26, 2023

In an earlier warning (archived here), the bank reiterated that it does not provide credit through mobile banking.

Local media reported last year that mobile banking fraud in Ethiopia primarily targeted the CBE and was on the rise (archived here).

A study released by the Ethiopian Ministry of Justice in June 2022 also revealed that the banking industry in the country had lost close to two billion birr (about $36 million) due to fraud in the last four years, half of it incurred by CBE (archived here).

The CBE is yet to reply to AFP Fact Check's request for comment.