Is online school illegal? With schools closing from coronavirus, special education concerns give districts pause

Patrick Riccards received an email Tuesday from his New Jersey school district about its plan for special-education services during the coronavirus shutdown. But what should have brought him comfort instead caused dismay.

The district wrote that its special-education teachers would modify online lessons and host virtual check-ins with students in the new world of distance learning. But to Riccards, an education advocate, that wasn't enough. He'd already watched his wife struggle for two days to help their 13-year-old son, who has severe dyslexia and is several grade levels behind in reading, access the district's online materials.

The West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School also announced it was canceling all government-mandated meetings for special-needs students until schools reopen – which might not be until fall.

"I get that this is the first week. But everything we have fought for in my son's (individualized education plan) now gets put on hold," Riccards said.

School unlikely all spring: Will states need to hold kids back, institute summer school?

Michael Riccards, a 13-year-old student in West Windsor, New Jersey, works through some school material online Wednesday. Districts have been slow to fully accommodate students with special needs as they move their operations online in a time of extended school closures. More

As districts scramble to establish distance learning plans for long-term school closures, they're struggling to provide services to students with disabilities and those with other exceptional circumstances. It's a challenge with broad implications, tied to financial consequences for districts and developmental consequences for the most vulnerable students in America.

At issue: Federal law calls for people with disabilities to have an equal opportunity to participate in everything schools provide. If districts don't accommodate students, they risk losing federal aid – and facing complaints from parents and disability rights advocates for violating federal civil rights laws.

Some big-city districts, like in New York City and Los Angeles, are designing plans for distance learning with vulnerable students at the forefront of the planning – mostly because students who are low-income, learning English, living in homeless shelters or who have disabilities make up the bulk of their populations.

Other districts haven't figured out what to do – or they're not doing any online learning at all.

'You can't Netflix them all day': Coronavirus closed this school. The kids have special needs

Kentucky's largest district, Jefferson County Public Schools, is specifically not moving to online learning because of equity concerns. The 98,000-student district wouldn't be able to provide enough digital devices or ensure internet access for its most disadvantaged students, said Superintendent Marty Pollio.

Instead, the district plans to make up its missed days eventually so that students have more time in front of a teacher.

The Northshore School District in Washington state was one of the first large districts – with more than 25,000 students – to enact a robust distance learning plan. Officials got 4,000 devices and additional internet access to low-income students. But then they had to pause the plan because, they said, it risked running afoul of state and federal mandates for providing equitable services.