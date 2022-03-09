Online school that's soon to be part of University of Arizona fined $22 million for misleading students

Representatives from the University of Arizona, UA Global Campus and the city of Chandler mark the formal opening of UAGC's offices on Feb. 7, 2022.

A for-profit online school that will soon be part of the University of Arizona must pay more than $22 million in penalties for misleading students to enroll, a California judge has ruled.

The ruling in San Diego County Superior Court wraps up the 2017 case brought by the state's attorney general against Ashford University and its former parent company Zovio — and adds another black mark for the entities UA is bringing into its fold.

Ashford and Zovio “operated a high-pressure admissions department where the primary focus was enrollment numbers rather than truthful advising,” so advisers mislead students about enrolling and about the university, Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon wrote in his decision.

UA bought Ashford University’s assets from Zovio for $1 in Dec. 2020. Ashford was rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus and was affiliated with UA. But following complications late last year with the U.S. Department of Education, UA announced in January it would move to fully integrate UAGC into the university.

Tucson-based faculty at UA have not kept their concerns about joining forces with an online school with a checkered past quiet. They raised questions when the deal was first announced in 2020 and continue to speak out about the planned acquisition amid federal concerns, accreditation uncertainty and legal exposure with Zovio.

Zovio still provides education technology services to UAGC ranging from enrollment and financial aid processing to institutional support and academic services.

The judge declined to place an injunction on Zovio, which California's lawyers had asked for. They said it would prevent Zovio from misleading students in the future. But the judge cited a lack of evidence of “ongoing misconduct” and said that Zovio has already made many of the changes that California sought.

UAGC President Paul Pastorek said while he's disappointed students "may have been disadvantaged by Zovio's prior behavior," he is confident that issues with Zovio are in the past and that problems are not continuing today.

“I can’t control the past. I can’t control what happened on someone else’s watch. I can control what’s going on since December of 2020, and we’ve done our best to ensure that policies and practices have changed and we’ve specified what policies and practices should change," Pastorek said.

University of Arizona Global Campus President and CEO Paul Pastorek gives remarks at a ribbon cutting outside the online college's office in Chandler on Feb. 7, 2022.

As part of the 2020 purchase agreement, Zovio agreed to pay any liabilities from before the sale date. That means Zovio — not UAGC or UA — is responsible for the $22 million in penalties. UAGC and UA were not parties in the lawsuit.

Zovio could still appeal the court's decision.

“While we are pleased the court acknowledged Zovio’s new role in providing critical education technology services to UAGC and our commitment to compliance we are disappointed by the judge’s decision and are evaluating our options to appeal,” Zovio spokesperson Vickie Schray wrote in an email.

UA and UAGC officials have said any previous problematic practices by Zovio would not continue, citing things like call monitoring, new leadership at Zovio and "secret shoppers" to make sure students are treated fairly.

UA professor and Faculty Senate member Leila Hudson said she remains “extremely concerned” about the university’s connection with UAGC and Zovio.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to get our house in order and to figure out just what we have gotten entangled with and the outcome of this court case was not reassuring to me in any way,” Hudson said.

What the judge decided

Sturgeon found that for-profit Ashford and Zovio broke the law by enticing students to enroll through “false or misleading” information about career prospects, academic costs, financial aid, degree pace and transfer credits.

During the six-week trial, the court heard from students, former Ashford employees, a college admissions expert and company witnesses, along with seeing internal company documents.

Zovio will have to pay nearly $22.4 million in penalties for misleading students, though the company could appeal the decision.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, praised the judge’s decision in a statement.

He called it "a win for the many Californians whose college dreams turned into nightmares after they enrolled in Ashford University. Ashford made false promises to students about the value of an Ashford degree, leaving students with mounting debt, broken promises, and searching for a job. While we can't turn back the clock for these students, this decision should send a strong message.”

All this happened before UA was involved, and before UAGC existed, although there was some testimony during the trial that the misleading practices were continuing at UAGC. The judge did not find that evidence strong enough to stop Zovio from continuing its work, however.

Attorneys for California didn’t introduce evidence about Zovio’s current practices for training and monitoring counselors or administering financial aid, per the judge.

The Zovio and UA relationship

One of the most common concerns of UA faculty members is about the association of UAGC with Zovio and the former entity Ashford, specifically that it could harm UA's reputation or create legal issues.

UAGC and UA officials express confidence that Zovio has changed.

“I believe that what the court found is history of a past problem," Pastorek said. "I believe what the court found affirmatively is that there’s no continuing history of this problem."

Pastorek said Zovio has undergone significant leadership change, from the CEO to "double digit numbers of senior leaders" changing over. He said previously that UAGC pushed Zovio to change its leaders.

“It’s not just what we at UAGC have done to change the policies and practices and rules and oversight over Zovio, but there’s actually been changes in the personnel," he said. "The people I deal with at Zovio today are in alignment with our goal of providing an equitable access for students.”

Pastorek said UAGC has a team of people that monitor some of Zovio's calls and address any issues that come up, such as employees going off script.

On the policy side, UAGC put in a new requirement that students completely fill out the FAFSA for federal student aid before they can enroll so that they know what their financial obligation will be. He said that's reduced enrollment, but it's an important way to be responsible to students.

UAGC's enrollment is at about 28,000 students, he said.

Hudson, the UA faculty member, said she hasn’t seen any evidence that Zovio’s practices have improved.

“It might be reassuring to the outside world that the University of Arizona has moved in to guarantee the future behavior … but from the perspective of our university, taking responsibility for all those remaining students and their outcomes, maintaining our students’ experience and qualifications and the value of their education is a whole different story," she said.

Zovio, in its deal with UAGC, was to pay the school $225 million over 15 years, including $37.5 million as an upfront payment. Zovio in return would get between 15.5% and 19.5% of UAGC’s annual tuition revenue plus reimbursement for direct costs.

Zovio and UAGC’s agreement runs through mid-2036, but UA President Robert Robbins has suggested it’s unclear how long Zovio will remain involved. Pastorek said he doesn't believe the relationship will change based on the present situation, but said it could.

“Because I’m dealing with people who I feel like are responsible and have behaved in a responsible fashion, this ruling doesn’t cause me to say we should stop doing business with Zovio," Pastorek said.

The role of Zovio will be part of the planning process, UA spokesperson Pam Scott wrote in an email Tuesday.

"The impact and implications of the court’s decision on UAGC’s relationship and contract with Zovio are not known at this time," she wrote. "The University of Arizona believes that UAGC’s leadership is providing sound oversight of Zovio’s activities and taking appropriate remedial steps under the Strategic Services Agreement when necessary."

Vickie Schray, a Zovio spokesperson, said last month the company intends to continue under the contract as long as it’s in effect.

Schray on Tuesday did not address questions about whether Zovio can pay that amount, whether it affects its relationship with UAGC or UA, and what it’s done to make sure what led to the court case doesn’t happen again at UAGC.

UAGC and Zovio are already in an accounting dispute that’s before a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, where they’re disagreeing over which assets and liabilities belong to whom in the closing statement.

UA has increased its oversight of UAGC and Zovio since its decision to fully acquire the online school after the back and forth with the U.S. Department of Education.

"We are working with the U.S. Department of Education, our accreditation bodies and our governing bodies to bring UAGC into the University of Arizona," wrote Scott, the UA spokesperson.

According to an amendment to the affiliation agreement, obtained through a public records request, UA in January began requiring UAGC to provide bi-weekly reports on cash balances, budget changes, Department of Education compliance, student information and metrics for Zovio’s performance, among other things.

UAGC must submit all that information every two weeks from January until the acquisition is complete, which could take two years.

The online school would also have to get prior approval from UA before amending, renegotiating, ending or extending its agreement with Zovio, per the document.

Have a story about higher education? Reach the reporter at Alison.Steinbach@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-444-4282. Follow her on Twitter @alisteinbach.

