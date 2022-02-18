Online school threat probed

Feb. 17—WINDHAM — Police this morning said they are still investigating an unspecified social media threat that involved a police presence at local schools Wednesday.

But that police presence was determined to not be needed this morning as schools in the Windham School System opened as normal.

"It's still under investigation. It's going to take quite a while," Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said this morning.

According to a notification Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg sent to parents shortly before 9 a. m. Wednesday, Willimantic police were investigating a " non- specific school threat" made on Snapchat.

Youngberg said Willimantic police notified her about the threat late Tuesday night.

" They didn't believe the threat justified a school or district closure, but they planned to investigate," Youngberg said in the message.

During the first notification, Youngberg said police would be working " closely with building leaders" to thoroughly investigate the threat and not requested any school lockdowns at that time.

In a second notification sent to parents at 1 p. m. Wednesday, Youngberg wrote Willimantic police were " actively investigating the case."

She said police are tracing the accounts used to create the threatening post in order to verify its owner and determine if the post has any validity.

Police are tracing the accounts used to create the post to determine if the post has any validity.

" I am told this can be quite a lengthy process that involves legal navigation," Youngberg wrote.

" I am thankful that the police department is obligated to fully investigate these kinds of cyber threats, but realize the stress involved in not having a final outcome today."

She promised to update parents as updates became available.

Willimantic police were present at the schools in Willimantic on Wednesday and state police were also notified.

"We added some additional patrols out of an abundance of caution," Solak said, referring to the schools in Willimantic that are in the Windham Public Schools district.

When asked about the situation at the Arts at the Capitol Theater magnet high school in Willimantic or Windham Technical High School, both of which are in Willimantic, Solak deferred comment to EastConn, which runs ACT, and the state, which oversees Windham Tech.

Officials with the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System could not be reached for comment.

EastConn officials, however, said they were confident the threat wasn't directed at ACT.

" We were told that the threat was not directed at ACT specifically and, as a result, no action is being taken at this time, but we are continuing to monitor the situation in order to ensure the safety and security of our ACT students and staff, which remains our number one priority," EastConn Marketing and Communications Specialist Michael Hamad said in an email.

