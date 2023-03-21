Online sting leads to Gaylord man's arrest

Mar. 21—GAYLORD — A team of people who pose as children on the internet reported a Gaylord man for having sexually explicit conversations with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed this week.

Danny Brian Holmbeck, 61, was charged with a felony for engaging in electronic communication with a child, or someone reasonably believed to be a child, related to or describing sexual conduct Monday in Sibley County District Court.

The complaint states a Gaylord police officer responded to Holmbeck's apartment on Saturday and spoke outside with Alex Rosen, who said a member of his online team had been posing as a 12-year-old girl during conversations with Holmbeck between March and April 2022.

Rosen reportedly provided screenshots from Instagram of the person messaging Holmbeck claiming to be 12. Holmbeck at one point references living in Gaylord and being 60 years old.

More messages showed Holmbeck engaged in sexually explicit conversations with who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions, according to the complaint.

Police say Holmbeck acknowledged the conversations. He reportedly said his account had been shut down due to what he was doing on it.

When asked how old he thought the other person in the conversation was, Holmbeck said she was 12 and informed police that he resided alone and was the only one who used his cellphone, according to the complaint.

Holmbeck's initial appearance in court is scheduled for April 6.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola