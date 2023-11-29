Online study ranks UTEP as best value college in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent online study says the University of Texas at El Paso is the best value among all colleges and universities in Texas.

The study was conducted by a team of data scientists at Research.com, a research portal known for its university and science rankings. The annual report, which aims to assist students in their college selection process, weighed an array of factors that include academic excellence and rigor, affordability, degree offerings and return on investment.

“I appreciate UTEP being recognized for its great value and excellent results,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “UTEP is one of the best investments students can make for their future.”

UTEP’s national ranking for best value was 27. UTEP was also ranked 7th in terms of best value among the 566 colleges and universities in the southern United States that were featured in the report.

According to Research.com, “The analysis draws on data from sources like the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), Peterson’s database, and OpenAlex, encompassing evaluations of over 6,000 institutions.”

The full Research.com rankings list, along with summaries of the methodology can be found online here: https://research.com/best-colleges/best-value/texas

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.