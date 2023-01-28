Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

6
ELLIOT SPAGAT
·6 min read

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try to seek asylum in the U.S. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales begin for a major act, as about 100 people glide their thumbs over phone screens.

New appointments are available each day at 6 a.m., but migrants find themselves stymied by error messages from the U.S. government's CBPOne mobile app that's been overloaded since the Biden administration introduced it Jan. 12.

Many can’t log in; others are able to enter their information and select a date, only to have the screen freeze at final confirmation. Some get a message saying they must be near a U.S. crossing, despite being in Mexico’s largest border city.

At Embajadores de Jesus in Tijuana, only two of more than 1,000 migrants got appointments in the first two weeks, says director Gustavo Banda.

“We're going to continue trying, but it's a failure for us,” Erlin Rodriguez of Honduras said after another fruitless run at an appointment for him, his wife and their two children one Sunday before dawn. “There's no hope.”

Mareni Montiel of Mexico was elated to select a date and time for her two children — then didn't get a confirmation code. “Now I'm back to zero,” said Montiel, 32, who has been waiting four months at the shelter, where the sound of roosters fill the crisp morning air at the end of a rough, dirt road.

CBPOne replaced an opaque patchwork of exemptions to a public health order known as Title 42 under which the U.S. government has denied migrants’ rights to claim asylum since March 2020. People who have come from other countries find themselves in Mexico waiting for an exemption or policy change — unless they try to cross illegally into the U.S.

If it succeeds, CBPOne could be used by asylum-seekers even if Title 42 is lifted as a safe, orderly alternative to illegal entry, which reached the highest level ever recorded in the U.S. in December. It could also discourage large camps on Mexico's side of the border, where migrants cling to unrealistic hopes.

But a range of complaints have surfaced:

— Applications are available in English and Spanish only, languages many of the migrants don't speak. Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said authorities failed to take "the most basic fact into account: the national language of Haiti is Haitian Creole.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it plans a Creole version in February; it has not announced other languages.

— Some migrants, particularly with darker skin, say the app is rejecting required photos, blocking or delaying applications. CBP says it is aware of some technical issues, especially when new appointments are made available, but that users’ phones may also contribute. It says a live photo is required for each login as a security measure.

The issue has hit Haitians hardest, said Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, director of The Sidewalk School, which assists migrants in Reynosa and Matamoros, across from Texas' Rio Grande Valley. Previously, about 80% of migrants admitted to seek asylum in the area were Haitian, Rangel-Samponaro said. On Friday, she counted 10 Black people among 270 admitted in Matamoros.

“We brought construction lights pointed at your face,” she said. “Those pictures were still not able to go through. ... They can't get past the picture part.”

— A requirement that migrants apply in northern and central Mexico doesn't always work. CBP notes the app won't work right if the locator function is switched off. It's also trying to determine if signals are bouncing off U.S. phone towers.

But not only is the app failing to recognize that some people are at the border, applicants outside the region have been able to circumvent the location requirement by using virtual private networks. The agency said it has found a fix for that and is updating the system.

— Some advocates are disappointed that there is no explicit special consideration for LGBTQ applicants. Migrants are asked if they have a physical or mental illness, disability, pregnancy, lack housing, face a threat of harm, or are under 21 years old or over 70.

Still, LGBTQ migrants are not disqualified. At Casa de Luz, a Tijuana shelter for about 50 LGBTQ migrants, four quickly got appointments. A transgender woman from El Salvador said she didn't check any boxes when asked about specific vulnerabilities.

The U.S. began blocking asylum-seekers under President Donald Trump on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19, though Title 42 is not applied uniformly and many deemed vulnerable are exempted.

Starting in President Joe Biden’s first year in office until last week, CBP arranged exemptions through advocates, churches, attorneys and migrant shelters, without publicly identifying them or saying how many slots were available. The arrangement prompted allegations of favoritism and corruption. In December, CBP severed ties with one group that was charging Russians.

For CBPOne to work, enough people must get appointments to discourage crossing the border illegally, said Leon Fresco, an immigration attorney and former aide to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat.

“If these appointments start dragging out to two or three or four months, it's going to be much harder to keep it going,” he said. “If people aren’t getting through, they won’t use the program.”

CBP, which schedules appointments up to two weeks out, declines to say how many people are getting in. But Enrique Lucero, director of migrant affairs for the city of Tijuana, said U.S. authorities are accepting 200 daily in San Diego, the largest border crossing. That's about the same as the previous system but well below the number of Ukrainians processed after Russia's invasion last year.

Josue Miranda, 30, has been staying at Embajadores de Jesus for five months and prefers the old system of working through advocacy groups. The shelter compiled an internal waiting list that moved slowly but allowed him to know where he stood. Banda, the shelter director, said 100 were getting selected every week.

Miranda packed his suitcases for him, his wife and their three children, believing his turn was imminent until the new online portal was introduced. Now, the Salvadoran migrant has no idea when, or if, his chance will come. Still, he plans to keep trying through CBPOne.

“The problem is that the system is saturated and it's chaos," he said after another morning of failed attempts.

Recommended Stories

  • You'll Have More Control Over Your RMDs & Retirement Accounts in 2023

    In December, the Biden Administration signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act, a fairly sweeping update to how the government handles tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Like the previous retirement bill passed in 2019, SECURE (Setting Every Community Up For Retirement Enhancement), … Continue reading → The post You Just Got More Control Over Your Retirement Account: Delayed RMDs and Beyond appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cracking Under Pressure: Inside the Race to Fix France’s Nuclear Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind layers of security and a thick concrete wall, a team of welders work in shifts to fix the crippled Penly nuclear plant in northern France. Sweating under protective gear, they’re replacing cracked pipes in the emergency cooling system which protects against a reactor meltdown.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments a

  • Should NJ farms be owned by foreign countries? Sen. Doug Steinhardt says no

    This legislation would prohibit foreign ownership of New Jersey farmland amid rising concerns about a Chinese buying spree of American farms.

  • Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

    Azerbaijan has ambitious plans to produce renewable power and green hydrogen for export to Europe – but where will the funding come from?

  • Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

    JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -A Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in bloodshed, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. The attack, which police described as a "terrorist incident", underlined fears of an escalation in violence after months of clashes in the West Bank culminating in a raid in Jenin on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians. Police said in a statement that the gunman was a 21-year-old Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem who appeared to have acted alone in carrying out the attack in an area that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war.

  • Leon Schools changes bathroom policy for transgender students as LGBTQ guide falls in line with state law

    Leon County Schools has updated its bathroom policy for students who identify as transgender.

  • Congo revivalist churches draw in Catholics

    Congolese event organiser Deo Malela was born to Roman Catholic parents and identifies as such. But like more and more Catholics in the central African nation, 28-year-old Malele also regularly attends an evangelical church where he says he finds solutions to everyday problems. "There are illnesses where you can go to hospitals (and) you don't find solutions, but here you have a divine and miraculous healing that you can't explain," he said after attending an evangelical church service in the eastern city of Beni.

  • Memphis police chief calls Tyre Nichols video "heinous, reckless and inhumane"

    Memphis police director C.J. Davis describes the officers' actions in the Tyre Nichols police stop video as heinous, reckless and inhumane. Davis says she could only stomach watching the video once. In an interview with CBS News’ Jeff Pegues, Davis says she still doesn't understand why the officers went so far.

  • How Ballroom Dance Became a 'Social Safe Space' for Asian American Elders

    'I hope people will not see the tragedy in California as a reason to stop. We shouldn't let evil win—we should continue our daily lives and dance'

  • US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame

    The dollar has weakened as the rest of the global economy kicks back into gear. That might make it harder to bring down inflation in the US.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Look for a Bottom

    Natural gas markets have drifted a little bit lower during the trading session initially on Friday, but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, this is a market that is completely oversold.

  • COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California schools face uncertainty

    Gov. Gavin Newsom may be walking back a plan he rolled out in 2021 to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 students.

  • Almost two dozen guns, Fentanyl found Thursday in Lancaster County drug bust

    The Thursday morning seizure involved six county agencies.

  • California reparations push needs to be a ‘game-changer,’ author of bill says

    California Secretary of State Shirley Weber spoke to the state's groundbreaking reparations task force Friday at the beginning of a meeting in San Diego.

  • 'Coercive:' Gateway school board asked to stop prayers at meetings

    The Freedom From Religion Foundation said prayers at school board meetings violates the Constitution.

  • Israel hits Gaza as conflict flares after clashes

    STORY: This Israeli military video shows its strikes on Gaza overnight on Friday (January 27), further escalating tensions after one of the most deadly Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank in years. This was in retaliation for two rockets fired by Palestinian militants - video posted on social media shows Israeli missile defenses intercepting them. The rockets set off alarms in Israeli communities near the border but there were no reports of casualties."A salute from Gaza to Jenin", this protester says, as they burn tyres in solidarity with the West Bank town.Israel raided a refugee camp in Jenin on Thursday (January 27), killing at least nine Palestinians: gunmen and at least two civilians, including an elderly woman.It was the highest death toll on a single day in the West Bank for years. Another man died in a separate incident in al-Ramm outside Jerusalem, bringing the Palestinian death toll so far this year to at least 30.Just days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Israel and the West Bank.The State Department said it was "deeply concerned" with the violence in the West Bank and urged both sides to de-escalate the conflict.In the aftermath of the Jenin raid, the Palestinian Authority, which has limited governing powers in the West Bank, said it was suspending security cooperation with Israel.The agreement is believed to have helped prevent attacks on Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently formed one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history.The Israel Defense Force said the air strikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site and a military base used by Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.

  • Tyre Nichols: Bodycam footage released by city of Memphis

    Warning: this video contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised. On Friday, the city of Memphis released bodycam footage showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols by five law enforcement officers on Jan. 7. Nichols was pronounced dead on Jan. 10, and the officers were subsequently terminated and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and other crimes related to Nichols’s death.

  • Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers

    The multistate research project has the goal of providing tools to sustain irrigated agriculture in the Southwest, without running aquifers dry.

  • Biden’s Push to Slash Truck Pollution Has a Hidden Loophole

    (Bloomberg) -- When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown on pollution from heavy-duty trucks last month, they touted the requirements as a major step toward cleaner air and environmental justice. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion

  • Leave Title X funds out of abortion debate. It's illegal to mingle the two

    Title X dollars are allowed to go to clinics that also provide abortion services, but those funds can't be used for abortions. Period.