The stock of Online Vacation Center Holdings (OTCPK:ONVC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.4 per share and the market cap of $18.2 million, Online Vacation Center Holdings stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Online Vacation Center Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Because Online Vacation Center Holdings is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 18.9% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Online Vacation Center Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.57, which is better than 69% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Online Vacation Center Holdings is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Online Vacation Center Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Online Vacation Center Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Online Vacation Center Holdings has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $17 million and earnings of $0.134 a share. Its operating margin is 9.29%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Online Vacation Center Holdings is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Online Vacation Center Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Online Vacation Center Holdings is 18.9%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 38.6%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Online Vacation Center Holdings's ROIC is 10.91 while its WACC came in at 7.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Online Vacation Center Holdings is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Online Vacation Center Holdings (OTCPK:ONVC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 86% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Online Vacation Center Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

