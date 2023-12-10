Online vigilante group nabs Canton man with decoy. He's now accused of a child sex crime

CANTON ‒ A city man became a recent "catch" for a vigilante group that investigates and confronts alleged sexual predators.

The work of 814 Pred Hunters culminated in a 52-minute streaming video broadcast to the central Pennsylvania group's Facebook page.

Live from Harmont Park in Canton's northeast area on the night of Oct. 13, Pred Hunters founder Brian Knepp interrogated the 35-year-old suspect in front of 900-plus viewers.

The video has more than 13,000 views.

"You know why you're here," Knepp told the suspect.

One of Pred Hunters' decoys had posed online as a 13-year-old girl. The Canton man had allegedly carried on a two-month virtual relationship with the decoy.

"We're not cops; we're not here to hurt you," Knepp said in the video.

Knepp said the man shared 17 sexually explicit photos and four sexually explicit videos of himself to the decoy during that span. The man, he added, came to the park that night to meet the "girl" and spend the night with her.

Instead, he met Knepp and others from the nonprofit group founded a little more than a year ago.

The 49-year-old Knepp said Pred Hunters' mission is to rid the internet of people who prey upon innocent children, by exposing them.

"I had a friend who decided it was OK to rape a child ... I want to stop it from happening again," Knepp said.

At the park, the group contacted Canton police. Officers arrived and took the man into custody. Late last month, the suspect was indicted by a Stark County grand jury, charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a low level felony.

His case is pending in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

He's the first suspect 814 Pred Hunters delivered to authorities in Ohio. Most of its activity is in Pennsylvania. The nonprofit group has grabbed headlines for its catches (a Pittsburgh-area defense attorney last week), and for a legal conundrum over its efforts.

What's the crime when no real minor existed?

The big question: Is it actually a crime to attempt sexual conduct with a minor who doesn't exist?

Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Dan Petricini, who will prosecute the Canton case, said he realized early on the suspect could not be charged with the crime of importuning.

Such a charge is common against those who arrange to have sex with a real minor, or those who were snared by a law enforcement officer posing as a minor.

The law is clear in both situations.

Canton Police

But what happens when a civilian poses as a minor?

That may be more opaque.

Petricini said that's why the suspect was ultimately charged attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The indictment specifically notes a section of state law that identifies the suspect as 10 years or more older than the victim — after all, he's 35 years old and the decoy said she was 13.

The suspect has recently retained attorney Paul Kelley, who said his client is innocent.

And David Frattare, who heads the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children task force, said he's interested to see how the Canton case plays in court.

"These individuals (like the Canton suspect) are not technically committing a crime; the minor doesn't exist," he said.

Frattare said his federally-funded task force, based in Cleveland, typically brings importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charges, in tandem, in cases like the Canton one.

That, he explained, covers situations involving real minors, as well as law enforcement officers posing as a minor, a situation explicitly written into the importuning statute.

Authorities say it's work best left for them

The wording of the law has already created problems this year for suspects who were to be prosecuted in Pennsylvania's Clearfield County after being snared by 814 Pred Hunters.

According to multiple news reports, a judge there ruled that it's only a crime when the case involves a real minor or a law enforcement officer posing as a minor.

In response, district attorneys in Clearfield and other counties have dismissed 814 Pred Hunter-originated sting cases and they aren't taking new ones.

State lawmakers now want to turn that around. Some want to pass a bill that will allow for criminal charges even if the decoy is not a law enforcement officer.

Knepp said his group of volunteers has made 97 catches since it was founded in September 2022. Of those, he said, six were convicted in court. He's not sure of the status on others.

Just as important, he noted, is that suspects get exposed.

It's a worthy cause, Knepp said. After all, numerous law enforcement and child advocacy groups estimate that 500,000 predators, largely targeting 12-to-15-year-olds, are online on any given day.

Petricini, the assistant prosecutor in Stark, said he's comfortable with his Canton case, because police also interviewed the suspect and he admitted to his plans with the "girl."

"But my preference is that we leave it (entirely) to law enforcement," he said.

Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Petricini in a courtroom file photo from 2021.

Similar vigilante groups have sprouted up across the country through the years, perhaps influenced by NBC's "To Catch a Predator." The Dateline show, which ran from 2004 through 2008, featured similar decoy-and-confrontation tactics.

"That may make good TV," Frattare said.

But the approach is littered with problems, he said.

"We have guidelines; we have internal policies," he said of the task force, comprised of members who've had hundreds and even thousands of hours of training.

He said he's spoke loudly — to no avail — that vigilante groups need to leave this kind of work to professionals.

Frattare said authorities are concerned someone could get hurt or killed during civilian stings; that evidence can be tainted; and that defendants have rights.

Besides, he added, streaming videos of catches don't actually solve the problem.

Frattare said suspects who aren't convicted don't wind up on public sex offender registries. Even worse, he added, is that predators may go deeper underground, making a future arrest more difficult.

