OnlineJustice Brings new Policies to Deal With Online Scams and Frauds

LONDON - (NewMediaWire) - October 4, 2022 - ( King Newswire ) - OnlineJustice is a newly created cyber security platform. Recently, it launched new services of Online Cyber Defense Solutions. It brings new policies to deal with Online scams and fraud.





OnlineJustice is offering Online Cyber Defense Solution. In recent progress, it has developed a new process that works as a one-stop-shop for Online Cyber Defense Solutions. Online Justice is an organization that works on clients' Information Security and Cyber Defense in all ways and shapes to deal with Online scams in online trading.

The company has improvised a process to combat the issues of online fraud and scams in online trading:

The company assesses the case:

It investigates the case, assessing against its criteria to see if there is a chance of recovery.

Gathering evidence:

Online Justice works with its clients to collect and collate evidence of the scam from emails and contacts between them and the scammers.

Online Justice presents evidence to the scammers.

The team finds and approaches the scammers with the evidence to confront them and refer them to the authorities.

Funds Retrieval:

The company's systematic approach ensures the safe recovery of assets from online fraud and scams.

Furthermore, the organization focuses on victims of financial fraud. It helps victims of financial fraud to locate the criminals who scammed them. The company uses its investigation tools to find their IP addresses, location, and names and follow the blockchain. It also uses cyber solutions to help its clients recover their money from online fraud.

OnlineJustice has a proven track record and training to find, track down, and confront scammers to get their client's money. The team of Online Justice maintains communication with its clients from the moment they first reach out to the officials so they can keep track of progress.

Consequently, OnlineJustice provides a clear and transparent pricing plan for its services so that people know exactly how much they will get back from scammers.

About OnlineJustice:

OnlineJustice is owned and operated by ORANGE INF TOOLS LTD. It offers services in retrieving digital assets for its clients from online scams and frauds.

It has handpicked the people in the business to help victims claim back the Online investments that are rightfully theirs. The team puts the client's defense ahead to solve the issue and ensure it won't repeat.

For further information, visit onlinejustice.com.

