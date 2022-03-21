Onlooker’s skull fractured when driver doing donuts runs over him, New York cops say

A 23-year-old man fractured his skull after he was struck by a driver doing donuts in a New York City street.

A video released by the New York City Police Department shows a red two-door Infiniti sedan doing donuts on a street in Manhattan on March 19.

A large crowd of people are seen surrounding the vehicle as it spins, the video shows.

One person in a blue sweatshirt is seen closely filming the car as it does donuts, the video shows.

Then the 23-year-old in red falls in front of the moving car and was run over, police said. Police said his skull was fractured and he suffered a brain injury and “severe trauma to the body.”

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, police said.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the red vehicle that also had a yellow decal of “Tyler Spec” on the driver-side door.

Police ask anyone with information to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-57-74782. Tips can also be submitted online or on Twitter.

A driver in a red Infiniti sedan is accused of running over an onlooker on March 19, 2022, in Manhattan. Yellow decal of “Tyler Spec” is shown on their vehicle.

