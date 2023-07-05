Onlookers save woman thrown from moving car by boyfriend, California cops say

A 21-year-old was arrested after being accused of pushing his girlfriend out of a moving car, California officials said.

At 6:56 p.m. on June 1, deputies were sent to an area in Bloomington after receiving reports of domestic violence, according to a July 4 news release by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the woman was involved in the “ongoing disturbance which originated in Riverside County.”

The woman’s boyfriend is accused of forcing her to stay in his car and violently assaulting her, officials said.

He allegedly slowed the car down and “pushed” the woman “out of the vehicle while it was still in motion,” the release said.

Witnesses found her and called 911, officials said. She was sent to a local hospital and later discharged.

On July 3, police found the man at his home, officials said. He fled from deputies but was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.

Bloomington is about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

