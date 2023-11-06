Onlookers shocked to see car cruising on pedestrian walkway of SC bridge. See for yourself

Nobody was injured after a motorist drove on the pedestrian walkway of a South Carolina bridge on Monday.

Charleston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge after receiving several reports of a vehicle driving northbound on the pedestrian walkway, a Monday CPD press release states.

A commuter recorded a short video of the vehicle in question. To see the video, posted by WCBD evening anchor Brendan Clark, look below.

Lot of people talking about this video. As we have been told an elderly couple mistakenly got on bike/pedestrian lane of Ravenel headed from Charleston to Mt Pleasant. They eventually stoped and police were able to get them safely across. Thankfully no one was hurt pic.twitter.com/J7Qr2EFvQV — Brendan Clark (@brendanclark) November 6, 2023

Officers located and stopped the vehicle, then made contact with the driver. The officers learned the driver, while visiting from out of town, had accidentally entered the walkway while trying to follow directions from the navigation system.

“Considering the vehicle’s position and the absence of turnaround space, our officers safely escorted the driver along the walkway, taking care to avoid any pedestrians, until they reached the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge,” the statement reads. “Here, the driver was able to merge back onto the road without incident.”

Officers served the driver a citation for the incident.