Onlookers shocked to see car cruising on pedestrian walkway of SC bridge. See for yourself

Nobody was injured after a motorist drove on the pedestrian walkway of a South Carolina bridge on Monday.

Charleston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge after receiving several reports of a vehicle driving northbound on the pedestrian walkway, a Monday CPD press release states.

A commuter recorded a short video of the vehicle in question. To see the video, posted by WCBD evening anchor Brendan Clark, look below.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle, then made contact with the driver. The officers learned the driver, while visiting from out of town, had accidentally entered the walkway while trying to follow directions from the navigation system.

“Considering the vehicle’s position and the absence of turnaround space, our officers safely escorted the driver along the walkway, taking care to avoid any pedestrians, until they reached the Mount Pleasant side of the bridge,” the statement reads. “Here, the driver was able to merge back onto the road without incident.”

Officers served the driver a citation for the incident.

