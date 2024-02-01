‘The only +1 you need’: Heinz launches Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle

If you’ve ever wanted to carry around a bottle of ketchup for comfort, Heinz has your solution.

In a nod toward “emotional support water bottles,” the company has launched a new Heinz Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle.

The product features a ketchup bottle, a sticker pack and a strap to easily carry it around.

“In case of emergency, crisis, anxiety, boredom, major life events, dinner with friends or a BBQ with that one weird uncle who doesn’t believe in condiments, bring us with you,” the product says.

To get your Heinz Emotional Support Ketchup Bottle, click here.

