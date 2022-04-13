Only 11 tickets left for tomorrow’s TechCrunch Early Stage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Ames
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Expeditus
    Armenian saint

It’s time to trot out old Saint Expeditus, the patron saint of procrastinators, for an important reminder to those of you who could go pro when it comes to kicking the task-can down the road.

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place tomorrow in San Francisco, and we have just 11 — count ‘em, 11 — tickets left to the ultimate educational resource for newly minted or aspiring founders. If you kept meaning to register, this is your last chance to learn best-practices from seasoned founders, VCs and other subject-matter experts across the early-stage startup spectrum.

It’s now or never: Buy your pass right here before the final five tickets disappear, and you’re left with nothing but a giant case of ROMO — regret over missing out.

Your peers have nothing but good things to say about attending TC Early Stage. Over to you, Chloe Leaaetoa, the founder of Socicraft.

“What you learn at TC Early Stage is so much better than the random information you find on YouTube. You get to interact with industry experts and ask them specific questions. It’s like a mini bootcamp, and you're going to walk away with a lot of knowledge.”

What kind of knowledge? The kind that can set you up for success without reinventing the wheel. Take a look at just some of the more than 40 presentations we’ve packed into the TC Early Stage agenda.

How to Get Your First Yes: Once the first domino falls, the rest inevitably follow. But when it comes to early fundraising, it’s not as simple as a tap of the finger. Sequoia’s Jess Lee will talk you through how to get that first investor on board, which will more often than not get other investors excited about the prospect of working with you.

Pitch Deck Teardown: An enticing pitch is foundational to a startup’s chance of successful fundraising. Pair that with a well-constructed pitch deck and you’re off to the races. In this interactive session, Emergence Capital’s Lotti Siniscalco will look through real startup pitch decks submitted by the audience to share what sings, what doesn’t and why.

Setting the Foundation for Built-to-Last Companies: When it comes to company building, some things can’t be retrofitted – they have to be set in place from day one. Join this session with Outreach Co-founder & CEO Manny Medina and Mayfield’s Rajeev Batra as they share insights from Outreach’s inception to iconic journey, including lessons learned on building an empathetic performance culture, embedding DEI into your DNA, the playbook for great category design and more.

This, my friends, is but the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The lessons you glean and connections you make will serve you throughout your entire startup career.

And we just want to send an extra special thank you to our partners:

Amazon Web Services, Brex, Dell for Startups, Mayfield, Microsoft for Startups, Samsung Next, Blackstone LaunchPad, Intercom, Unibui, Zendesk for Startups, CodeNOW, Invest Hong Kong, Otter.ai and Techstars.

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place tomorrow, April 14, in San Francisco and, if you act quickly enough, you can buy a pass today and join your community of early-stage founders and entrepreneurs tomorrow. Saint Expeditus says get moving!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • The Best 3D Home Design Apps and Tools—That Are Easy Enough for Anyone to Use

    Plan your design before you bring it to life.

  • This Mac Bundle Is A One-Stop Shop For Apps

    This bundle is a one-stop-shop for Mac productivity. Purchase it today while it’s available at its limited-time price.

  • Faceunity Technology Upgraded Its AR SDK, Expanding the Gameplay for Interactions in Live Streaming

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Recently, Faceunity Technology has upgraded the algorithms and effects of its AR SDK. The new-generation AR SDK released by Faceunity Technology delivers more than 20 AR video effect capabilities to fully empower developers. Relying on these basic capabilities and superimposed operations, Faceunity Technology builds a complete set of AR video solutions.The new-generation AR SDK is an AR video effect solution based on real-time face ...

  • Tim Cook Takes Apple 'Sideloading' Fight Center Stage

    Apple finds itself, once again, at the center of privacy talks. It was only a few years ago that Apple started making a push to be the phone of choice for those concerned with their digital privacy. Apple has pretty strict policies on encryption and has become a staunch defender of an end-to-end encryption that keeps everyone, even government agencies, from accessing messages sent on its devices.

  • iMovie 3.0 for the iPhone and iPad makes it easier to create your first video

    While Apple's iMovie software has always been a fairly powerful piece of movie-editing software, its main appeal is that it's a free and simple way to start making your own videos. But iMovie for the iPhone and iPad offers surprisingly little in the way of direction when you open it — it's up to the user to figure out how to structure their movie. Apple is changing that significantly today with iMovie 3.0 for iOS and iPadOS, a free download that's available now. The software features two new creation modes, Magic Movie and Storyboards, to help people build videos for the first time.

  • Robinhood lists shiba inu coin and other popular altcoins as the trading app looks to boost crypto offerings

    A week after rolling out crypto wallets to 2 million users, Robinhood listed shiba inu coin and a handful of other altcoins on Tuesday.

  • Tim Cook uses privacy keynote to attack sideloading

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has used a speech at the IAPP conference in Washington, D.C. today to frame looming competition reforms which could force the iPhone maker to allow sideloading of apps as a threat to privacy and security. Ongoing litigation between Epic and Apple is also focused on App Store restrictions. In the keynote speech this morning, Cook repeated a long standing claim that Apple believes privacy is "a fundamental human right" -- hitting out once again at "a data industrial complex built on a foundation of surveillance" he said is working overtime to undermine web users' privacy for its own commercial profit.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Synopsys a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Tim Cook cautions against antitrust legislation

    Apple CEO Tim Cook warned in a speech at a Washington, D.C., conference Tuesday that antitrust legislation aimed at lessening the monopoly power of app stores could harm users. “We are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim,” Cook said at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit.…

  • I tried BeReal, the buzzy photo-sharing app trying to stop people using filters, and after 7 days I'm already hooked

    BeReal gives you a two-minute window to share a photo each day, and the time constraints and functionality make it hard to edit or curate your feed.

  • How Does TikTok Bring In More Ad Money Than Twitter And Snapchat Combined?

    According to a recent report from Insider Intelligence first dug up by Reuters, TikTok is set to bring in more ad revenue than competitors Twitter and Snapchat combined. Twitter and Snapchat, meanwhile, are at a respective $5.58 and $4.86 billion. TikTok alone is poised to surpass that number by nearly $1 billion but still lags behind behemoths like Google and Meta .

  • DuckDuckGo launches Mac app in beta

    DuckDuckGo has launched a beta version of their browser app for Mac and is planning an upcoming launch of a Windows version. The new Mac app comes with DuckDuckGo's search engine, a built-in password manager, tracker blocking and Smarter Encryption, a tool that accesses the secure, HTTPS version of a webpage (most of the time). DuckDuckGo for Mac protects against cookie pop-ups (currently on half of sites, but DuckDuckGo says this will increase in beta) and also includes email protection, an email forwarding feature that removes trackers from emails.

  • Software startup led by Peloton co-founder makes St. Louis key to its operations

    A software startup led by a co-founder of high-profile fitness company Peloton has made St. Louis a hub of its operations, with the city being home to a cluster of its employees and its only office.

  • Taxes 2022: Check the Status of Your Refund on the IRS App

    The IRS2Go app is the Internal Revenue Service's official app. While you can't use it to submit your tax documents, IRS2Go does offer many features that simplify the filing process. See: What...

  • Best Crypto Wallets

    These devices from CoolWallet, Ledger, ShapeShift, and Trezor can help you securely manage your portfolioLeft to right: Trezor Model One, Ledger Nano X, CoolWallet S, ShapeShift KeepKey, and Ledg...

  • The Vision and Challenge For Teen Investing App Bumper Ahead Of Launch

    In studies conducted by FINRA, just over 50% of adults say finance makes them anxious, with individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 having the highest levels of anxiety. The source of this uneasiness? In part, it is the fear and struggles to keep up with widening gaps in the economy. Education and access are the two factors that may help to narrow the gap, and the founding team at Bumper, a trading app purpose-built for teens, believes it has the answer. Check out Benzinga’s conversation with

  • Demo at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022, where tremendous value meets huge opportunities

    Lean in and learn about one of the most value-packed ways to experience TC Sessions: Mobility 2022, our annual deep-dive focused on the rapidly evolving world of transportation technology and early-stage startups. This summit takes place in person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, and it includes a bonus online day on May 20. Three days packed with possibilities, and early-stage founders can wring every ounce of opportunity out of them with an Early-Stage Startup Demo Package.

  • Box is adding free whiteboarding tool for collaborating on visual content

    Today, Box is entering the fray with the announcement of Box Canvas, a tool that lets you do virtual whiteboard-style brainstorming, but also gives you a place to collaborate on various types of visual content such as a product workflow or a brick and mortar merchandising plan. Box CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie says that his product integrates with the Microsoft and Google office suites for structured document collaboration, and it also has its own native tooling with Box Notes, but the idea is to bring that ability to collaborate from the realm of structured documents to more visual kinds of content. While Box will bundle Canvas into its new suite offering at no additional charge, it also intends to make it available for free as a standalone offering for anyone who wants to use it with no limits.

  • Plynk|Morning Blend

    We talk about a great investment app.

  • DuckDuckGo opens its privacy-centric Mac browser to beta testers

    The company says it can automatically clear those irritating cookie consent pop-ups on many websites.