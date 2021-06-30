Only 2 GOP representatives voted in favor of Jan. 6 select committee

Adam Kinzinger. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Just two House Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — voted alongside Democrats on Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A bipartisan measure to create an independent commission passed in the House last month before being blocked by Senate Republicans.

"I voted in support of the select committee because the truth matters," Kinzinger wrote in a statement following the vote, which cleared 222-190. "We have to put the partisan political divisions aside and put the interests of our country and our democracy at the forefront."

Just before the vote, Cheney noted in a statement that she believes it "right to be wary of an overtly partisan inquiry," but since the independent panel failed to pass, Congress is nonetheless "obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814."

"We must ensure that what happened on January 6, 2021, never happens again," Cheney added. Both she and Kinzinger have previously criticized former President Donald Trump for his baseless claims of widespread election fraud and for his role in inciting violence on Jan. 6.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will appoint eight members to the select committee, which is expected to investigate the security failings and circumstances leading up to the attack on Jan. 6, CNN reports. Objecting Republicans are reportedly concerned the "partisan panel" will be used as a platform to "attack" Trump, but as Kinzinger notes in his statement, "we cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right."

