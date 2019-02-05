The Only 2 Pot Stocks to Fall in January

The marijuana industry was practically unstoppable in 2018, with numerous long-term barriers being cast aside. We witnessed the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada, saw President Trump legalize hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol with the signing of the Farm Bill into law, and observed as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever cannabis-derived drug.

And yet marijuana stocks delivered a miserable 2018 for investors, with 10 popular names declining by at least 50%. Whether it was a "sell-the-news" type of event or a lack of tangible operating results, pot stocks went up in smoke during the fourth quarter.

A person holding up a cannabis leaf in an indoor grow farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A nearly perfect month for marijuana stocks -- save for these two companies

But let's just say, what a difference a month can make. With the door now closed on January, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which holds a basket of more than four dozen direct and indirect pot players in various weightings, gained 48% last month. Of the four dozen cannabis stocks that I regularly track, 42 out of 48 rose by a double-digit percentage in January. The industry just couldn't be stopped.

Well...almost.

Of the four dozen direct and ancillary marijuana stocks on my watch list, two managed to brush off the industry's bullishness and end the month lower.

Insys Therapeutics

There's no amount of caution tape that would be sufficient to wall off Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY) from unsuspecting investors. This drugmaker, which focuses part of its research and product line on cannabinoids or synthetic cannabis compounds, wound up losing 1.1% in January and has shed well over 90% of its value in the past 3.5 years.

Insys' problems primarily tie in to its fentanyl-based sublingual medicine known as Subsys. Once a drug that fetched $330 million in full-year sales, Subsys is just a shell of its former self. That's because the company's co-founder and a number of former executives have been implicated in and arrested for a kickback scheme that essentially bribed physicians to prescribe Subsys for off-label use. Although the drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for breakthrough cancer pain, it's alleged that 80% of Subsys's sales came from off-label use.