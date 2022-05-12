Only 25% of homicides in Orlando this year have been solved. Here’s why

There have been 14 murders in Orlando this year, and only about 25% percent of them have been solved.

That means several killers are still walking the streets, and some local families continue to wait for justice.

That 25% of cases solved is what’s called a clearance rate. In the past, Orlando police detectives have been at 80% to 90% clearance.

Lt. Frank Chisari said it’s not because of a lack of staffing or lack of trying, there is just more to do now.

Technology such as crime cameras popping up all over the city have helped, but also leads to more evidence to pull. And with a backup in crime labs and the public not always willing to come forward, crime solving takes time.

Another issue is an increase in crime. Cities all over the nation, including Orlando, are seeing an uptick in crime, especially shootings.

