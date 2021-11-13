Only 29 Oakland homicides solved in 2021 so far

Reuters

The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday he would instruct the jury they can consider the prosecution's argument that the teenager provoked an encounter with one of two men he fatally shot during protests in Wisconsin last year. The ruling is a boost for prosecutors because it opens the door for them to argue that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, which would raise the bar for the teenager's effort to convince the jury that he acted in self-defense. Ahead of the trial, some legal experts told Reuters that prosecutors faced a formidable challenge https://www.reuters.com/world/us/prosecutors-face-tough-test-trial-us-teenage-protest-shooter-rittenhouse-2021-10-28 in bringing a successful prosecution.